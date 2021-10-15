Neymar will not receive the Ballon d’Or and will not become the world champion. All because of bad character and greed

On October 10, Neymar announced that the World Cup in Qatar would be his last. It is possible that the footballer will end his career after the biggest event. Already, Ney has surrendered significantly, and his performances no longer impress the audience: this season the player has consistently disappeared in the Champions League matches, and in the championship he scored only one goal in five games. The Brazilian has vowed to do whatever it takes to win the trophy in 2022, but for now, that’s a utopia. She has been playing for Seleçao for three games in this qualifying cycle without any effective action. This is his worst performance in his career. In the last match against Colombia, Neymar lost the ball 15 times in 90 minutes without creating a single worthwhile moment.

“He is better than Messi in terms of individual qualities. He really surpasses the Argentinean, ”Pele said about Neymar in 2011. Today, hardly anyone other than the loyal fans of the Brazilian will agree with the King of Football. Neymar is almost 30 years old, and his talent is stained with endless scandals, injuries and greed. Because of what the boy, who was hunted by the European giants back in the 2000s, turned into a middle peasant with huge ambitions?

Difficult character

Remained in the shadow of the leader

Despite the impressive results, Neymar’s successes and his trophies at Santos were not perceived by the fans as something serious. Critics sent the Brazilian to prove in Europe. When the time came, and Ney went to Barcelona, ​​the Nou Camp was already dominated by the leader in the person of Messi. Leo set records almost every match, all the glory went only to him. And Neymar with graceful dribbling remained a show lover in the eyes of the fans.

“When Messi ends his career, Neymar will become the strongest player in the world,” Xavi prophesied. But the young striker was not attracted by the role of the second violin, he did not want to wait. The Messi-Suarez-Neymar trio made a lot of noise both in Spain and in the Champions League. However, it was not Ney who took the Ballon d’Or year after year – Messi’s shadow hindered progress. The Brazilian could not stand it: he made Gerard Piqué with his forecasts a complete idiot, disappointed the “cooles” and drove off to PSG.

Conflicted at PSG

But in Paris, Neymar did not go well from the very beginning. Mature and hungry for victories, Ney immediately began to clash with one of the main stars – Edinson Cavani. In the match against Lyon, the Brazilian at first ugly scratched the ball out of the Matador’s free kick, and then defiantly took the penalty from Cavani. The guys fought a little in the press, Unai Emery settled the situation, but Neymar’s claims only grew. Now – to the coach.

At PSG, the Brazilian almost immediately did not get along with Emery. Neymar didn’t like the fact that the players didn’t practice much with the ball, he wasn’t impressed by Unai’s attitude and the fact that he didn’t know how to work with top-level players. Already at the beginning of 2018, L’Equipe sketched out – Neymar has a bad relationship with the head coach, he criticizes the coach in front of his teammates and wants the Spaniard to resign as soon as possible. The president of the club, Al-Khelaifi, decided that it was easier to fire the coach than to disappoint the 222 millionth asset. “If Guardiola performs the first number in City, then it is Neymar in Paris,” sighed Unai.

After the dismissal of Emery, the star Brazilian did not develop relationships with partners. PSG footballers were enraged that Neymar had so many privileges in the club that even Zlatan did not have. Personal physiotherapists, restriction on opposing him in training, permission not to defend at all, own image rights. The decision on many issues was taken almost personally by the president of the club. There were, of course, no manual comments on this topic. But no one began to deny the information either.

Fought with a fan

Neymar, despite all his shortcomings, is liked by the stands, because he plays effectively and efficiently. But the forward does not always reciprocate with the fans. After losing the 2018/19 French Cup final, Neymar punched a fan. The poor guy just filmed the idol on the phone, for which he received a blow in the face. Instead of apologizing, the Brazilian behaved extremely strangely: he denied guilt and mumbled something about provocations. But the video clearly shows how the rest of the PSG players just walk past the fans – no incitement. At least three more people got into the frame, who also filmed Neymar – the football player snapped at the one who was closer.

I never became a leader

While the star Latin American was gaining scandalous fame, a young and no less ambitious Kilian Mbappe appeared on the scene. The Frenchman churns out goals in batches and pulls out the most difficult matches for Paris Saint-Germain. Ney is losing influence in the team: now the priority goal for the Parisian bosses is to extend Mbappé, the sheikhs are ready to shell out any money, just not to let Kilian go to Real.

Many world-famous players also joined the team. Neymar is no longer as exotic for PSG as he was during the transition. The Parisians now have Messi, Ramos, Wijnaldum, Donnarumma. The Brazilian, with all his talent, did not bring the promised eared cups, and Ligue 1 “Paris” won even before Neymar. Despite all this, Ney’s position at Paris Saint-Germain is rather comfortable. He receives a lot of money and enjoys privileges: the motivation to plow for an emblem or personal awards for Neymar has already died.

Permanent injuries

647 days is exactly how much the Brazilian has missed since 2012. Most of the injuries were muscle, Ney’s body sounded the alarm, the striker dropped out very often and, as luck would have it, before the most important matches.

They continue to pursue Neymar, and the serious damage is increasing. The forward suffered metatarsal and rib fractures, a knee injury, ankle ligament rupture and countless injuries to the adductors of the thigh. Someone will say that all of Neymar’s injuries are karma for his irresponsible waste of talent. But the Brazilian never became the best in his generation – it’s not so easy to do on crutches.

Unprofessional whims

Loves sister and carnivals

One of the main memes with Neymar is the absence of Rafaella Santos’s younger sister from the birthday matches. They say that Ney is “cursed” to be injured or receive disqualifications before the cherished March 11th. At Barça, Neymar earned an extra yellow almost every year to get a good reason to go to his sister’s costume party.

On the network, he was constantly teased about this, even by Sergio Ramos. It was rumored that Neymar wanted to return to Barça, but is considering continuing his career at Madrid.

I love playing with the best and Neymar is one of them. The only thing that will have to be agreed is his sister’s birthday.

Another passion of Neymar is Brazilian carnivals. He almost never misses his favorite holidays at home. Even rehabilitation from severe injuries does not stop: over the past seven years, Neymar only once did not go to the celebration, which usually rattles for five days at the end of February.

Endlessly feigns and admires herself

Neymar can rightfully be called the king of simulations. If in his youth he was forgiven for this, then today’s Ney, dying on the lawn for several minutes, looks ridiculous. The Brazilian has chosen an unmistakable and, perhaps, the most nefarious tactic. The judges are afraid to miss a real violation on Neymar and therefore everyone is whistling, and Ney is taking advantage of the moments.

Another brazier simply loves social networks. She constantly posts photos of expensive jewelry and costumes on her Instagram page. Ney once responded to all the claims of fans with another selfie on Instagram. He captioned the photo with a quote from Bob Marley “The problem is, when you’re real, they hate you. When you are not real, they love you, ”the footballer wrote. But it was not the boy’s quotes and cute photos that caused hatred. Against the background of his scandalous stories with tax evasion, such publications look quite mocking. By the way, Neymar soon deleted the provocative post.

Lack of respect

The most carnival footballer in the world attracts a lot of attention. And not just football fans. Thierry Henry once boldly spoke about the Brazilian:

I don’t know for sure if Neymar left Barcelona just to get out of Messi’s shadow. All players in the shadow of Messi – that’s the point. If he wants to get out of Messi’s shadow, Neymar needs to change his sport.

One of Neymar’s most loyal fans, Pele, no longer believes that the striker’s name will one day be among the best: “Sometimes I even have doubts about the quality of Neymar. It is what is happening now that leaves these doubts. I’ve talked to him about this several times and it’s hard to explain. It looks like he’s got some mess. “

With Tuchel, Neymar did not succeed either. There were no open conflicts in the press, but this is how the German coach spoke about the Brazilian: “It’s not easy to cope with Neymar. Unfortunately, it does not always show how verified and reliable it can be. Sometimes he acts provocatively, and this is terrible because it is not necessary. ”

Fascinated Brazil, but disappointed the whole world

Karma or coincidence? What happened to Neymar is a great example for promising players. With great talent and cosmic potential, the still not old Ney is vegetating in the fifth league of the world. He created an ideal universe for himself, in which there is everything: the money of the sheikhs, pleasure and the endless Brazilian carnival. In this situation, he will not win either the Golden Ball or the World Cup.

