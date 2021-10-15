Night in the NHL: 13 goals in one match, Kucherov’s hat-trick and Panarin’s defeat

Nine matches were played in the National Hockey League (NHL) last night. The most striking was the meeting between Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings (7: 6). Tampa recovered after a crushing defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game (2-6).
By the 54th minute, the current Stanley Cup winners were losing 3: 6 away. However, the Lightning managed to recoup in four minutes at the end of the third period and then snatched an overtime win. Russian forward Nikita Kucherov chalked up three assists and a power play goal. His teammate Mikhail Sergachev made two assists.
The New York Rangers have lost their second straight match. After a crushing defeat to the Washington Capitals (1: 5), Artemy Panarin’s club lost to the Dallas Stars in overtime (2: 3). The Russian Rangers striker scored an assist, but his extra-time loss led to the Stars’ victory by Miro Heiskanen.
Carolina’s 21-year-old winger Andrey Svechnikov scored a double and helped defeat the New York Islanders (6: 3). Vladimir Tkachev made his debut for the Los Angeles Kings with two assists, his team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights (6: 2). NHL debutant Seattle Kraken won their first win in their history, beating the Nashville Predators (3: 4).