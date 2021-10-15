NS spoke about Team Spirit’s chances in the match with Virtus.pro at TI10 | Dota 2

Dota 2 Analyst Yaroslav NS Kuznetsov told which team he considers the favorite in the CIS derby at The International 10 (2021)… In his opinion, the composition Magomed Collapse Khalilov more chances of winning and reaching the top 4 of the tournament. Kuznetsov said this in a comment for the account of BC Parimatch on Instagram.

Yaroslav NS Kuznetsov: “I think the match will be extremely interesting. Both teams are charged, but if I choose, then I probably lean towards Team Spirit. They are overclocked, they have great drafts, and they are ready to break. I think it will be tough for Virtus.pro. “

Team Spirit and Virtus.pro will play in the fourth round of the TI10 Lower Bracket – the match will start on October 15 at 16:00 Moscow time. The winning team guarantees a place in the top 4 tournaments and a prize of $ 2.4 million. The losing team will stop at 5-6 lines and earn $ 1.4 million.

The International 2021 takes place from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. The prize fund of the championship is more than $ 40 million. The schedule and results of the championship can be followed in the report.