NSDC of Ukraine approved sanctions against 237 people for elections in Crimea :: Politics :: RBC

Earlier, the head of the NSDC has already announced sanctions against 93 individuals for organizing elections to the State Duma of Russia on September 17-19 in Crimea and Donbass

Photo: rnbou / Facebook



The National Security Council of Ukraine approved new sanctions against 237 people who participated in organizing elections to the Russian State Duma in Crimea and Donbass, Channel 24 reported.

“A decision was made with regard to those people who took direct part in the voting, ensured the work on the elections in the territory of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We continue to impose sanctions on all these people – today there are 237 people, ”said NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov (quoted by Novoye Vremya).

He announced the sanctions related to voting in the elections to the State Duma on their first day, September 17. According to Danilov, Russia has no right to hold elections in Crimea and Donbass.

Then the NSDC secretary said that Ukraine imposed sanctions against 53 members of territorial election commissions and 33 candidates for deputies, and promised that restrictions would also be adopted in relation to “international observers who will participate” in this farce. “