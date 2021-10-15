Nurmagomedov’s team condemned Dagestanis who beat a Muscovite in the metro :: Single combats :: RBC Sport

Islam Makhachev said that he does not know all the circumstances of the incident, but it is unacceptable to attack three of us on one

Islam Makhachev

(Photo: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)



A member of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team, fighter Islam Makhachev condemned the behavior of his fellow Dagestanis, who three beat a man in the Moscow metro.

“I condemn these guys. Three of us. I don’t know all the details, but I shouldn’t have done that, ”Makhachev told the Championship.

The fighter also said that he did not believe that MMA veteran Oleg Taktarov spoke rudely about Nurmagomedov after his joke about Conor McGregor. “Regarding Taktarov’s words, they just sent me a link that he didn’t say that at all, that his words were turned upside down. In general, he is famous for his statements, ”added Makhachev.

Makhachev was asked a question about the incident in the subway due to the fact that on the eve of the former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov jokingly posted on Instagram a photo of McGregor with the caption: “Where is my medal from Bastrykin? Dagestanis also beat me up with a crowd! ” By this, the native of Dagestan recalled that in October 2018 he won a duel against the Irishman, and after the fight in the arena there was a massive brawl with the participation of representatives of the teams of both fighters.

Bastrykin rewarded the young man who stood up for the girl in the metro

A fight in the Moscow metro took place on October 4: three men beat up passenger Roman Kovalev in the carriage, who stood up for the girl who asked the young people to stop making noise and swearing. In the fight, the passenger’s nose was broken, he also received an eye injury. The attackers, natives of Dagestan, Magamaali Khanmagomedov, Ibragim Musalaev and Hasan Zalibekov, were detained and placed under arrest.