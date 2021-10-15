OG preview at The International 2021

OG – the only two-time champion in history The International… A team may fail the season or perform unsuccessfully at any LAN event, but at the main event of the year, it transforms and smashes one opponent after another.

This happened in 2018 and 2019, but 2020 and the coronavirus had a pretty strong impact on the state of the team, which lost two important players. The team had a good group stage at The International 2021, but lost by one wicket Team Secret in the upper bracket and flew into the lower bracket – for the first time since 2017.





History of all The International winners. Who raised Aegis above his head

And the current season turned out to be difficult for OG. The team missed both majors, attended only one LAN event (and even that finished in fourth place) and right now is on the verge of relegation from The International 2021. But no one, not a single player, professional esports player or analyst dares to write off OG … Because this team knows how to surprise.

The team roster was very stormy during the season

It was as if the year 2021 decided to test OG for strength, so many problems fell on it. One of the key problems is the composition itself. Young and hot ana decided to end his career, and Midone went to seek happiness in the vastness of his native region.

Therefore, I had to change one of the most important positions – the mid lane. However, OG was lucky here. The free agent market suddenly drew SumaiLwho helped Team Liquid finish second in the second season of DreamLeague and is considered one of the strongest professional players. And he is somewhat similar to the main backbone of OG, since he also held Aegis above his head. It happened in 2015 as part of Evil Geniuses…

Yes, early 2020 SumaiL already played for the team, but then the experiment was definitely not a success. And not even because of the young Pakistani, but because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hassan had to play with the Europeans while in the US, which leads to communication and ping problems. As a result, one of the worst seasons for OG…

Plus, the trouble came from where it was not expected at all. Right before the tournament Ceb survived vision surgery. Everything was so bad that the player was literally in a matter of hours from complete blindness. He underwent an urgent surgical intervention, as his retina in his left eye almost peeled off.

The Frenchman spent the group stage with a pirate armband, but did not lose a drop of optimism. Even a fall into the lower bracket of the playoffs did not shake Sebastian in the least, he simply called it “a new experience.”

Now OG stronger than ever. Ceb returned to action a matter of days before the group stage matches, n0tail and Saksa have ample TI experience, and the elusive SumaiL ready to go 1×1 against any mid of the event. It would seem, what else can happen unusual? OG has an answer.

The team is coached by Russian esportsman Mikhail Misha Agatov

OG unexpectedly invited to join Mikhail Misha Agatovwho used to train Team Spirit and worked in other Russian clubs (Winstrike Team, ESPADA, Spartak Esports). But he is remarkable not at all for this, but for his style. From the side it seems that as if in an old Indian film n0tail and Topson found their third brother, who, by some miracle, was brought to Russia.

Even within OG itself, Agatov is considered a valuable enhancement. Ceb noticed the Russian while he was playing for Ninjas in Pajamas and often drew attention to him during publics at a high rating. And then Sebastian added him to Steam and talked about a potential move to his team. No wonder Misha happily agreed.

And his influence can be felt right now, because he started work on the eve of the qualifiers for The International 2021. OG did a good job on all competitors from Europe and was even able to comeback with a 1: 2 score in the final match. If not for Misha, who knows what could have happened?

OG held the group stage of The International 2021 brilliantly …

OG lost only one streak in the group stage – lost Team Aster… In the rest of the matches, the team proved that it wants to write itself in history even fatter. Two Aegis is not enough for the team.

At the same time, one cannot say that the team still fit into the meta – even the Russians from Virtus.pro managed to squeeze one map out of it. And this does not mean that VP did not deserve it, on the contrary, it indicates the dangerous instability of OG even in those moments when it should not be.

Here comes the play style OG almost did not change even taking into account SumaiL… His aggression and constant desire to crush the opponent perfectly suited the team’s playstyle. The team in the usual manner dives to the opponent’s base by the 15th minute in order to quickly consolidate the advantage. The roster also recalled that one cannot relax against him, even with a huge lead in gold – no other participant of The International is able to flip the rinks like OG.

… and then totally failed in the first playoff match with Team Secret

Match with Team Secretprobably became the most disastrous for the entire existence of the club. Already on the first map, OG had to endure and squeeze on his half of the map, and the opponent mercilessly committed 51 kills. Practically nothing happened, and at the end of the game, the opponent had half of the buildings.

The best phrase to describe the second card is “It’s a fiasco.” 42: 4 in kills, 25 thousand gold lag and only one player without negative KDA. It seemed that after such a slap in the face, OG could finally crumble and leave the fight for the main prize of the competition.





There is only one player left on the planet who attended all The Internationals. The history of Puppey

It is symbolic that in the lower bracket OG had to identify a strong one with Quincy Crewwhere my brother plays SumaiL… Brotherly duel with YawaR turned out to be dramatic, and ended with the cutest “gg” phrase in history. The victory with a score of 2: 0 allowed me to believe in my own strength again. However, this will not return to the upper bracket – now every card will count. And you and I, Russian-speaking fans, are facing an extremely difficult test.

OG’s next match will be played against the Russian team Team Spirit

On October 15 at 9:00 Moscow time, OG will meet with Team Spirit… The winner will go to the top 6 and remain a couple of steps away from the coveted Aegis and $ 18 million. The loser will leave the championship.

Evaluate the drama of this situation and the difficulty of the position of the Russian team. Young players, most of whom don’t have the same experience as OG. Sinusoidal group stage, which Spirit started from the last place, but then by some miracle made it to the upper bracket. A grueling match with Invictus Gaming, in which just a little bit was not enough to calmly advance to the next round. And now they will be played against two-time world championswho tasted blood.

One team will leave the event, but whoever it is, the OG story will continue. This is a unique team that appears once a generation. No one has yet won Aegis for two years in a row and has not broken the established tradition of “First TI wins the West, then China.” OG succeeded. The main question is: will it be possible to repeat this a third time, or will fortune turn the wrong side?