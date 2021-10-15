Palmer: Second issues came to the fore in Turkey

Former racer Jolyon Palmer praised the performance of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the Turkish Grand Prix – and their role in the struggle of the leaders of the teams for the title …

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue a tense fight for the title, but in Turkey, Bottas and Perez came to the fore – teammates needed their help. Valtteri did an excellent job with a splendid victory. When Hamilton lost 10 seats to a penalty, Bottas had to take the maximum points from Verstappen – and easily achieved the goal.

On Sunday, the riders were greeted by cool weather and a wet track. It seemed that everything was in the hands of Verstappen: usually such conditions suited him. He started from the front row and wrestled with the pole position holder, who did not achieve much success on the wet track, and made five turns in last year’s Rainy Turkish Grand Prix. But this time Valtteri acted flawlessly: he retained the lead at the start, and then controlled the course of the race.

It was important for Hamilton that Bottas won, but the Finn had a different goal – he would leave Mercedes at the end of the year, this could be his last chance to win a Formula 1. Toto Wolff recently said that if Valtteri was ahead of Lewis, he would still be asked lose to Hamilton as he is fighting for the title. This means that Bottas can only win if Lewis has problems, and he had them even before the start of the weekend, when the team confirmed that he would receive a penalty for replacing the motor.

Bottas didn’t need additional motivation to get the job done, and it was convenient for Mercedes, because this is the rare case when their goals coincided, and Lewis could not win the race. Since Valtteri finished first, Hamilton lost to Verstappen by just eight points, not 15.

While Valtteri Bottas delighted the Mercedes team, Sergio Perez showed courage at the right moment and for the first time in eight races climbed to the podium. One of Perez’s strengths in the race is his skill in a tight fight.

Sergio has been unsuccessful in qualifications recently, often he did not have the opportunity to help Verstappen in his fight with Hamilton. In Turkey, this situation could be repeated, because on Saturday the Mexican qualified in a modest seventh place. But this time because of the penalty Hamilton had to fight with him, although in qualifying he was the fastest.

In races, Perez is less inferior to Verstappen than in qualifications, and last Sunday he was very fast and stable in difficult conditions. But most of all, he succeeded in ruining the race for Hamilton – he was going to do so, judging by the way he tried to keep the Briton behind, although during their fight several times it seemed that he would lose position.

Hamilton got ahead of several cars from the middle of the peloton without any problems, and even Yuuki Tsunoda, who held him back for a while, did not put up much resistance when he actually attacked. Having caught up with Perez, Lewis got an opponent with a completely different attitude – he was ready to do anything to keep Mercedes behind, although he was inferior in speed.

Ahead of the stagnation zones in 12th and first turns, Hamilton was almost in front of the body of the car when Perez, trying to hold the position, got closer to the inner edge on the wetter part of the track. And although Lewis tried to push the Mexican to the left throughout this entire segment, right up to the entrance to the pit lane, and in the 14th turn the Red Bull Racing car even rounded the restrictive post on the opposite side, he did not take his foot off the gas and refused to give up the position.

In modern Formula 1, such attempts to hold the position by all means may seem pointless if the opponent has an advantage in speed, and there are many circles ahead, but Perez’s persistence in defending the position was worth it. If Hamilton had overtaken him, he would have overtaken Leclair faster. He would have had more strategy options, in the end he could climb the podium. Sergio’s attempts to defend his position brought Verstappen an extra five or six points.

With such a delicate balance in the championship, and there are only six races before the end of the season, the co-driver can play a decisive role in the fight for the title, and Bottas and Perez have very different strengths. Bottas is quick in qualifying, but not always doing everything right in races. He confirmed this in Sochi, where he allowed Verstappen to drive ahead without a fight. Where the Mercedes is fast, Valtteri can follow Lewis in the leaderboard and help him widen the lead over Verstappen. Perez still lacks speed in qualifying, but he has a good racing pace and has proven that he is ready to attack Hamilton whenever possible.

The contenders for the title are too good this season, they play in their league, far ahead of their teammates. Hamilton finished twice behind Perez, and Verstappen lost to Bottas for the first time in Istanbul. Although the “number two” could not take points from their rivals, the Turkish Grand Prix showed how useful they can be. All of this could play a decisive role in the most intense fight for the title in recent years.