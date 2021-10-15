Panarin’s mistake led to the defeat of the Rangers in the NHL

The meeting ended with a score of 2: 3

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images



The New York Rangers lost 2-3 to the Dallas Stars in the NHL regular season. The meeting took place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The hosts’ forward Artemy Panarin scored an assist. In overtime, he allowed a puck loss, which led to the winning goal of the opponent.

In addition to Panarin, two more Russians play for the Rangers: goalkeepers Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev. Dallas have three Russians: forwards Alexander Radulov and Denis Guryanov, as well as goalkeeper Anton Khudobin.

On the eve of the Rangers lost in the opening match of the season, the Washington Capitals (1: 5), this is the first game for Dallas.

In the next match, the Rangers will play against the Montreal Canadiens on the night of October 17, while Dallas will also play against the Boston Bruins on the same day.

Both Dallas and Rangers missed the playoffs last season. Although the Stars had played in the Stanley Cup final the year before, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.