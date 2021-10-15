Papernaya, one of the founders of the Chinese Pilot Zhao Da club, has died :: Society :: RBC

In the 90s, Papernaya was involved in the development of creative clubs in Moscow, including the opening of the famous clubs-bars “White Cockroach” and “Chinese Pilot Zhao Da”

Irina Papernaya





One of the founders of the Moscow music clubs “White Cockroach” and “Chinese Pilot Zhao Da”, theatrical figure Irina Papernaya died at the age of 80. This was announced on Facebook by her son Alexei.

“My mother Ira Papernaya died today,” he wrote.

Earlier, he clarified that Papernaya met her birthday in intensive care. “She has been in intensive care for over a month. This is not a covid. Good doctors are treating her, they are doing everything they can, but now my mother is in an extremely serious condition, ”he specified.

Irina Papernaya was born in 1941 in Ufa. She studied at the Chemistry Department of Moscow State University. After university, she worked at the Research Institute for Biological Testing of Chemical Compounds, where, among other things, she arranged creative evenings. Later, Papernaya worked in a number of Moscow theaters, collaborated with Oleg Tabakov’s studio and the pantomime studio at the Central House of Artists (TsDRI). She left science at the age of 40.