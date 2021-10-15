Participants in the healthy lifestyle summit Gwyneth Paltrow criticized the actress: “She is a greedy extortionist!”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Last week hosted the first Goop Wellness Summit in London hosted by 46-year-old actress Gwyneth Paltrow. After some time, the participants of the event, who paid $ 5,700 for the opportunity to visit it, shared their disappointment with their experiences on the network. In their opinion, the summit was organized for the sale of Goop products, and the creator of the brand made a minimum of effort, but earned the maximum.

Gwyneth acts like she is a health goddess, but in reality she is a pretentious and greedy extortionist. – one of the participants in the healthy lifestyle summit described the star.



Gwyneth Paltrow She was unavailable for communication and made a minimum of effort – talked by the fireplace with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then put on her Birkenstock and left. I was a big Gwyneth fan and now I lost faith in my idol – added another participant.

The two-day summit included, as described on the Goop website, restorative workshops and workshops for soul, body and beauty. Participants were offered to buy products from the Goop range. They were treated to dishes made from local produce. It all cost $ 5,700, of which $ 1,300 was the cost of a suite at Kimpton Fitzroy London (with gluten-free breakfast).

In the HLS company itself, Paltrow deny the presence of a large number of angry reviews. Goop officials say the summit has been undervalued.