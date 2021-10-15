Pavel Mamaev was in a wheelchair – photo

Pavel Mamaev

Nadezhda Sanko published a photo in which Pavel Mamaev is captured in her arms. The romantic shot was overshadowed by only one unpleasant detail – the football player was in a wheelchair and with a bandaged leg. The blonde hinted: the athlete required surgery. “Everything went well. I take it and go to restoration, ”she signed the photo.

Recall that Mamaev was seriously injured last year. He was diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture. The midfielder was forced to miss matches and concentrate on treatment. Pavel also underwent surgery on his leg, in September the team already assured that he had fully recovered. However, the next appeal to specialists obviously suggests the opposite.

Hope supports the football player

By the way, during that difficult period, Mamaeva supported Alan. The brunette was very worried about the fate of her lover and it seemed to the fans: an idyll had finally come in the family. However, the happiness did not last long. It soon became clear that the footballer had an affair with a Spanish model. Unable to withstand another betrayal, Alana filed for divorce. Pavel did not waste time and instantly started an affair with Nadezhda Sanko, whom Mamaeva considered her friend.

Now a real enmity has developed between the former spouses. Nadezhda also did not stand aside, who began to shower the ex-wife of the football player with insults.

Alana is raising a daughter from a marriage with Pavel and a son from an alliance with Alexander Lipov

“This puss does not listen to my voice messages, she understands that she will not draw any dialogue with me. I write to her in text, but the person doesn’t even read me! Notes, lies, slanders! This scum says that I am setting Pasha up against him not to pay the children. Scum, nothing to say! When I and Pasha, throughout all our relations, cut for her, I asked: leave everything to her, leave alone, leave and do not touch her, ”Sanko was indignant.

