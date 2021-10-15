Polish border service accused Belarus of attempting to storm the border

https://ria.ru/20211015/granitsa-1754729417.html
WARSAW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Attempts to storm the Polish border are increasingly taking place from Belarus, spokesman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalskaya told reporters on Friday. tried 100 people in Narewka and 150 – in Kuznitsa, “Michalskaya said. She explained that the Polish border guards managed to prevent the penetration of these groups into the country. At the same time, Mikhalskaya insists that “these groups are organizing Belarusian services.” According to the Polish Border Guard, since the beginning of October, more than 6,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland have been recorded. Since the beginning of September, more than 19,500 such attempts have been recorded. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants at the border with Belarus, accusing official Minsk of creating a migration crisis. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.
