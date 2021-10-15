Polkadot to break out to $ 75 after bullish reversal | Blockchain24

The technical specs of the Polkadot (DOT) chart suggest it could rise to a new all-time high of around $ 75 if the DOT can decisively close above its $ 41-43 range, Cointelegraph said. The inverted head and shoulders pattern hints at a decisive breakout in the Polkadot market.

This is in line with the classic bullish reversal pattern known as an inverted head and shoulders (H&S), which forms when price undergoes three sell-offs during a market consolidation period.

Specifically, the pattern includes an initial sell-off followed by a short-term price rally and another deeper sell-off. This results in another small upward correction, followed by another sell-off that bottoms near or at the lowest level of the first sell-off.



An illustration of an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Source: ThinkMarkets

The first and last sales represent the “left” and “right” shoulder, respectively, and the second sale represents the “head”. On the other hand, the level around which all short-term ascents end is a “cutout” of the “head and shoulders” pattern.

Traditional analysts usually calculate the H&S growth target based on the resistance of the neckline, measuring the maximum distance between it and the formation of the head.

So it looks like Polkadot is forming a similar bullish pattern on its weekly chart as shown below.



Weekly DOT / USD price chart with inverted head and shoulders pattern. Source: TradingView

The maximum distance between the DOT neckline and the bottom of the head is around $ 31. Consequently, a successful bullish break above the $ 41-43 neck range sets the next long-term target at around $ 75.

November parachain auctions

A reverse H&S pattern emerged when the DOT rallied nearly 30% last week, hitting a five-month high of $ 44. At the heart of its weekly uptrend was the price boom in the cryptocurrency market, as well as news of the first Polkadot parachain auctions starting on November 11th.

Polkadot Parachains (DOT) are application-specific parallel blockchains – child ledgers tied to a single parent ledger called the Relay Chain. Due to their parallel nature, parachains tend to process multiple transactions at the same time, and maintain and record their data in the main ledger while interacting with other blockchains.

This means moving away from the method of enqueuing transactions and processing them sequentially.

The DOT, which serves as a utility token for commissions, governance, interactions and staking within the Polkadot ecosystem, is up more than 25% in 24 hours since the launch date for the parachain auction was announced.

Polkadot then aims to introduce a cross-chain feature that will allow its relay network to connect to external blockchains (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) through specialized smart contracts. Meanwhile, the project also plans to launch “embedded bridge modules” that will improve the interoperability of external blockchains with Polkadot.