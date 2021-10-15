problems with the roster before the derby with Dynamo, how Rui Vitoria can replace the leaders. Sport-Express

The red and white will have to do without Promes, Umyarov and Ponce.

On Saturday, Spartak will face a derby with Dynamo. Zobnin, Larsson and Hendrix are already gaining form for him, but Rui Vitoria’s losses are still significant. Four will definitely not play against the blue and white – Maslov, who was retired for a long time, as well as the recently injured Umyarov, Ponce and Promes. How much will this affect the game?

The loss of Umyarov is one of the worst situations that can be right now with Spartak. It is said a lot that the center of Spartak’s field is poorly staffed, and I still believe that it needs to be strengthened by players with automatic thinking.

What does automatic and mechanical thinking mean? The difference between the two types of thinking lies in the number of options for action after receiving the ball. That is, a player with mechanical thinking has one or two, with an automatic one more.

A good example of mechanical thinking is Alex Kral, who looked great when Tedesco’s Spartak played memorized combinations. In such moments, Kral does not need to make decisions, the coach took them for him, and he only had to perform a technical action, perhaps even with his eyes closed. And let’s remember how Kral looked at Vitoria, when the Czech had to independently look for the corridors of the ball. It didn’t work out very well.

But Nail Umyarov looks great at Vitoria. Minus Nail – increased decision-making time at the time of transfer to the attack line. You can see that Jikia often commands Naila to do “faster, faster”. And, I must say, Umyarov has improved in this sense, although we still need to accelerate. Otherwise, he is having a great season in terms of other actions: selection, positional play, power struggle, pressure, interceptions. All this is at the level of the best RPL players.

Umyarov gives balance in the center and, due to a competent location, manages to almost all the moments. And therefore Litvinov, who is still worse in wrestling and positional work, looks advantageous due to just obvious automatic thinking, the ability to play with his head held high and pass forward qualitatively. In Nail, by the way, thinking is also automatic, he acts in a variety of ways, but the transmissions need to be done more intensively.

Yes, Zobnin and Hendrix have now recovered, but both today do not look like people capable of completely replacing Nail. Hendrix is ​​inactive, Zobnin is mobile, but positionally does not give sufficient quality and is unstable in selection.

In general, Vitoria will have to smash his head before the match against Dynamo, and then before Leicester vs. Zenit. Unfortunately, the progress of a football player is especially felt in moments of his absence.

Another really big problem is the absence of Quincy Promes. The Dutchman had a delightful September, scoring four goals and winning the club’s fan poll.

In his best seasons, Promes decided the result of matches, which is why he was so valuable for Spartak and has already become the most goal-scoring legionnaire in the history of the red and white.

Nevertheless, it is most likely possible to find a replacement for Promes. If we are talking about 3-4-3, then Jordan Larsson will be his likely replacement in front. The problem, however, is that the Swede does not really like to play in the wide position of the flank striker, his element is the second striker in the scheme with two forwards. And here either Vitoria will rebuild the formation, for example, 3-5-2, or Larsson will adapt to the attacking flank. In any case, the absence of Promes before the match with Dynamo and Larsson’s uniform, coupled with the unusual position of Spartak, will definitely weaken.

But the loss of Ponce, perhaps, in a particular match will be the least noticeable. The Argentinean was very good at the start of the season and eventually motivated Sobolev, who came to his senses in recent games and even scored the winning goal against Akhmat. It is Sobolev who should become the main attacking force of Spartak in the game against Dynamo. As for me, the powerful Russian forward is in good shape – a player of high enough quality to allow Ponce to recover from injury in peace. Alexander’s problem is motivation, but against Dynamo, Leicester and Zenit, there shouldn’t be any problems with it.