PSG – Angers. Forecast and bet for 2.62 / Football predictions

On Friday, October 15, as part of the 10th round of the French Ligue 1, PSG will host Angers at home. The starting whistle will be given at 22:00 Moscow time. PSG – Angers: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

PSG

Have PSG in Ligue 1, in general, order. Mauricio Pochettino’s side won eight out of nine matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just nine.

After eight victories in the first eight rounds, the Parisians suffered a sensational defeat to Rennes (0: 2) away in the last match.

In the last games before this fiasco, PSG beat Lyon (2: 1), Metz (2: 1) and Montpellier (2: 0).

On 28 September in Paris, the guests beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League group stage matchday 2 and are leading the quartet.

Angers

Angers I had a very successful starting segment. After nine games played, the hosts are in fourth place.

In these fights, the club suffered one defeat. Angers lost at home to Nantes with a score of 1: 4.

Before this setback, there was a five-game streak without a lost match, which included home wins against Lyon and Rennes.

The team did not know four games in a row to win until the last round, in which he beat Metz at home (3: 2).

Forecast and rates

Bookmakers naturally consider the home team’s favorite, whose win rate is 1.28…

The success of the guests is assessed in 11.00, draw – in 5.50…

Our forecast and bid – PSG will win and both teams will score in 2.62.