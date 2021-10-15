Pushkov assessed Uzbekistan’s refusal to deploy US military units | News | News

On October 14, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on Uzbekistan’s refusal to deploy US anti-terrorist units on its territory.

“Another confirmation that Tashkent does not consider this to be in its interests,” Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, today more and more countries “can afford to say no to the United States in response to their demands.”

On Thursday, the head of the information service of the republic’s defense department, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, said that Uzbekistan did not intend to deploy anti-terrorist units of the United States on its territory. This is prohibited by the constitution and is not provided for by the country’s defense doctrine, he said.

On October 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the reluctance of the Central Asian countries to deploy US or other NATO forces on their territories.

On October 13, it was reported about US talks with Uzbekistan and other countries bordering Afghanistan, which could help the US side “protect regional interests in the future.” The Pentagon has considered the possibility of deploying counterterrorism forces in Uzbekistan for potential attacks on extremist positions in Afghanistan.

On October 12, Lavrov said that NATO, after leaving Afghanistan, seeks to redeploy forces to Asia and “warm up” the situation in the region. The minister also noted the desire of the alliance to redeploy forces to Central, South or Southeast Asia and send flows of Afghan refugees to these regions.

On September 29, General Kenneth Mackenzie, the head of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US Armed Forces (AF), said that some Central Asian countries see maintaining ties with the United States as a possible alternative to interacting with Russia and China. During his visit to Kazakhstan, he participated in consultations with representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The question was raised of what the region will be like “after the fall of Afghanistan.”

On August 24, Lavrov stressed that Russia does not want to see American servicemen on the territory of the Central Asian countries. According to him, the deployment of the US military means the immediate transformation of neighboring countries into a target.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of American troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban militants (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) launched an offensive on the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on the same day.