Putin took part in the All-Russian population census
Putin took part in the All-Russian population census – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021
Putin took part in the All-Russian population census
2021-10-15T17:41 - President Vladimir Putin took part in the All-Russian Population Census on the day of its start.
2021-10-15T17: 41
2021-10-15T17: 41
2021-10-15T18: 16
society
vladimir putin
all-Russian population census
Russia
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. President Vladimir Putin took part in the All-Russian Population Census on the day of its start. The head of state filled out an electronic questionnaire on the website of state services. The widespread video footage showed that he indicated his last name, first name and patronymic, said that at the indicated address he lived permanently (12 months or more) and was a member of the household. Putin also urged all Russians to do this as well, because on the basis of the received more effective decisions can be made. This is the third census in the modern history of Russia: the previous two were held in 2010 and 2002. At the same time, for the first time, it will use advanced digital technologies. Any resident of the country will be able to independently fill out a questionnaire on the portal of public services, on a computer in the MFC or at stationary sites. The traditional format, when volunteers visit houses and apartments in person, has also been preserved. The Russian leader took part both times. Then census takers came to his residence near Moscow. Both times he was with Lyudmila Putin.
Putin took part in the All-Russian population census
The head of state filled out an electronic questionnaire on the website of state services. The distributed video footage showed that he indicated his last name, first name and patronymic, said that he lived at the indicated address permanently (12 months or more) and was a member of the household.
Putin also called on all Russians to do this as well, because the data obtained can be used to make better decisions.
“In this regard, I remind representatives of the authorities at all levels, from the municipality to the federal, that your duty is to provide assistance and support to colleagues who will carry out this work and volunteers who will take part in it,” the president said.
This is the third census in the modern history of Russia: the two previous ones took place in 2010 and 2002. At the same time, for the first time, it will use advanced digital technologies. Any resident of the country will be able to independently fill out a questionnaire on the portal of public services, on a computer in the MFC or at stationary sites.
The traditional format, when volunteers visit houses and apartments in person, has also been preserved.
The Russian leader took part both times. Then census takers came to his residence near Moscow. Both times he was with Lyudmila Putin.