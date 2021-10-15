https://ria.ru/20211015/perepis-1754784895.html

Putin took part in the All-Russian population census

Putin took part in the All-Russian population census – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

Putin took part in the All-Russian population census

President Vladimir Putin took part in the All-Russian Population Census on the day of its start. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T17: 41

2021-10-15T17: 41

2021-10-15T18: 16

society

vladimir putin

all-Russian population census

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754791191_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5453f0772f253b82fb60ff432ee48c3a.jpg

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. President Vladimir Putin took part in the All-Russian Population Census on the day of its start. The head of state filled out an electronic questionnaire on the website of state services. The widespread video footage showed that he indicated his last name, first name and patronymic, said that at the indicated address he lived permanently (12 months or more) and was a member of the household. Putin also urged all Russians to do this as well, because on the basis of the received more effective decisions can be made. This is the third census in the modern history of Russia: the previous two were held in 2010 and 2002. At the same time, for the first time, it will use advanced digital technologies. Any resident of the country will be able to independently fill out a questionnaire on the portal of public services, on a computer in the MFC or at stationary sites. The traditional format, when volunteers visit houses and apartments in person, has also been preserved. The Russian leader took part both times. Then census takers came to his residence near Moscow. Both times he was with Lyudmila Putin.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Vladimir Putin took part in the Russian population census Vladimir Putin took part in the Russian population census 2021-10-15T17: 41 true PT0M31S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754791191_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf261952f79d957f8ce043e2a1afdc8e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, vladimir putin, all-russian population census, russia