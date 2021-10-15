“Putin’s personal prisoner”. How is Saakashvili trying to get out of a Georgian prison? | In the world | Politics

Thousands of protests were held in Georgia. The opposition took to the streets demanding the release of the ex-president who returned to his homeland from prison Mikhail Saakashvili… The disgraced national leader himself went on a hunger strike. He continues to believe that he is being held in Georgian dungeons by none other than Russian President Putin…

“Return Georgia to the Western Route”

On the evening of October 14, there was practically no free space on Freedom Square in Tbilisi. A crowd of thousands (according to various estimates, from 30 to 100 thousand) supporters of former President Mikhail Saakashvili came here to demand his release from prison. People occupied the adjacent streets and avenues.

Protest action in Tbilisi Protest action in Tbilisi

The rally was organized by the largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), founded by Saakashvili. The protesters held the flags of Georgia, the EU, the United States and Ukraine, of which Saakashvili is now a citizen. Collisions were avoided, but special forces were on duty on the spot just in case. The ex-president himself, as his associates said, watched what was happening on TV.

“I cannot look from the outside at the destruction of our homeland. To this I would prefer death. That is why I am here, “- this is how Saakashvili’s appeal to the protesters begins, which was read by the general director of the Mtavari Arkhi TV channel. Nika Gvaramia… In it, the ex-president called for participation in the second round of local elections and for the fight against the ruling Georgian Dream party, which Saakashivili accused of “poverty, corruption, injustice and destruction.” According to the ex-president, the leader of the Georgian Dream Bidzina Ivanishvili “Drags our homeland to Putin’s Russia.” “We, all together, must not allow this, and together we must return Georgia to the path leading to the West,” Saakashvili said in his address.

“He miscalculated”

Saakashvili was detained on the territory of Georgia on October 1. The former president fled from his homeland to Ukraine at one time, when criminal cases were brought against him about the murder of a banker and the beating of a deputy. In addition, Saakashvili became a defendant in cases of dispersal of an opposition rally, a pogrom at the Imedi TV company and embezzlement of state budget funds. Being abroad did not prevent him from actively participating in politics in Georgia, where he had many supporters. He has repeatedly declared his intention to return home. And a few days before the local elections, which were supposed to take place on October 2, Saakashvili unexpectedly announced that he had returned to his homeland. He recorded a video message from Batumi.

The Georgian authorities have repeatedly warned that if the ex-president crosses the Georgian border, he will be immediately detained. Therefore, at first they did not believe in the return of the fugitive. However, already on October 1, the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a briefing that Saakashvili had indeed arrived in the country and had already been detained. Now, in addition to everything else, a criminal case has been opened against the former Georgian leader on the fact of illegal border crossing.

However, Saakashvili’s heroic image only benefited from a comfortable confinement. As follows from his letter to the Ukrainian president Vladimir ZelenskySaakashvili considers himself “in fact Putin’s personal prisoner”, sent to jail on falsified charges that “no one in the world except Russia recognizes.” In prison, the ex-president went on a hunger strike, and a new lover immediately arrived at the vaults of his dungeon: a 30-year-old Liza Yasko, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. Saakashvili released a video in which the lovers confess that they are a couple just before leaving for their homeland.

“They love charismatics in Georgia,” says political scientist Alexey Malashenko… According to him, it is very difficult to say how everything will end, but Saakashvili made sure that everyone was talking about him. “They will write about him, talk about him, they will support him, his speeches will be read to crowds and so on. Maybe in the end it will turn into something, ”the political scientist believes.

According to President of the Foundation for the Unity of the Russian and Georgian Peoples Vladimir KhomerikiSaakashvili’s visit home was hardly a spontaneous decision. “It might have seemed to him that he had enlisted the support of his foreign friends. He stated before that that he was in America for consultations, the expert recalls. – And besides, he probably thought that the supporters would come out in a big chain and would not allow him to be arrested, and the authorities would not dare to do this. But I miscalculated. “

Experts have no doubt that Saakashvili’s arrival home is directly related to the local elections. However, the return of the fugitive leader did not help his party win. Georgian Dream got 46%, UNM – only 30%. The party in power was left with the Georgian capital, where Saakashvili’s supporter Nika Melia bypassed the incumbent mayor Kakha Kaladze… The question is what to do next for Saakashvili, who can now be sentenced to long terms of imprisonment. All his hope is perhaps on foreign friends. Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to seek the return of the politician to Ukraine. In addition, he was supported by other Ukrainian opinion leaders ranging from the head of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko before the journalist Dmitry Gordon…