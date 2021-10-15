Rebrov: during the break of the match with Napoli, Moses said to Bakaev: you are not Maradona, play pass

Goalkeeper of Moscow “Spartak” Artyom Rebrov spoke about the behavior of the players during the break of the Europa League match with Napoli (3: 2).

“I have never seen Moses as energized as in Naples. During the break, he told Bakaev: “You are not Maradona, play pass.” Yeschenko added: “Baka, look how Insigne plays. Receives and gives to the flank, accepts and gives to the flank. They are not found, they are not trying to beat the whole team alone. ” In general, hints are still a special topic. Despite the fun and laughter, he understands football very well, he can point the guys to the right things, ”Sports.ru quotes Rebrov.

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League season-2021/2022, “Napoli” met with “Spartak”. The game took place at the Diego Armando Maradona (San Paolo) stadium in Naples (Italy). The confrontation ended with a score of 3: 2 in favor of the guests. Let us remind you that the rivals of Spartak and Napoli in Group C are the Polish Legia and the English Leicester City.