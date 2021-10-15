“Reflects the monstrosity of capitalism” – in the DPRK referred to the popular TV series to expose the vices of South Korea – InoTV

The state-owned North Korean internet portal Arirang Meari has used the hugely popular Squid Game to critique South Korea. According to the DPRK propagandists, this TV drama shows that in the society of the neighboring state “extreme competition for survival and greed is raging,” reports The Hill.

The DPRK media used the recently released super popular Netflix series for propaganda purposes. State news site Arirang Meari announced the “Squid Game” a reflection of “the sad reality of the monstrous South Korean society“, Writes The Hill.

The series tells how several hundred people who turned out to be “deep in debt“Become participants in a series of deadly children’s games. The winner receives a reward of millions of dollars, while others are brutally killed, the newspaper explains.

The show quickly became the most watched show on the Netflix platform. The series attracted a huge international audience, and some fans even recreated the games shown in it – of course, without killing, notes The Hill.

“The TV drama The Squid Game has gained popularity among audiences for its exploration of the reality of capitalist society and South Korea, where extreme competition for survival and greed is raging among the weak.“, – believes the portal Arirang Meari.

“For this reason, viewers watched the show, which is set in South Korean society with its severe economic inequality. Indeed, it is in modern South Korean society that the number of losers in fierce competition for employment, real estate and shares is increasing sharply.“, – add the authors of the review.

Earlier this year, Arirang Meari denounced K-pop for being “exploits slave labor»Performers. As you know, South Korean pop stars go through several years of grueling training and preparation before debut, and record companies often have complete control over their lives.

This is not the first time the DPRK media have referred to the film production of a neighboring state for its criticism. They convinced readers and viewers that the Oscar-winning social drama Parasite, which, like The Squid Game, raises the issue of class inequality, proves the superiority of North Korea over South, says The Hill.