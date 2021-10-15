“Rides like a tank.” Europeans tested Lada Niva off-road :: Autonews

The car was equipped with a snorkel, mud tires and improved shock absorbers. Also, the car’s suspension was improved and the ground clearance was significantly increased. Off-road tests Lada Niva took place in conjunction with a tuned Suzuki Jimny and was in no way inferior to the Japanese model.

Polish bloggers decided to test the Russian Lada Niva SUV on a serious off-road. A modified version of the car took part in the tests, which were shown in the video.

As a result, the authors of the video positively assessed the Russian SUV. The commentators did not leave indifferent to the car either:

kuba: “If you want to have a relatively new, cheap and easy-to-repair car, I think Niva will meet all expectations. The only question is reliability. “

Bogdan Szymański: “To be honest, I was surprised by the cross-country ability of Lada Niva.”

Marceli Pilat: “I like Lada Niva more and more. It’s a pity that they will rise in price soon after this video. “

MrSzampusiowy: “Very cool Lada. I would like to buy such a car someday. “

Let’t Play Pogotowie Komputerowe Wałcz i Okolice: “Rides like a tank!”

Jakub Radziejewski: “I drove 1500 km along the Bieszczady (mountain range) and back to Lada Niva. The only breakdown was the muffler. It’s a great car. “

Obywatel MK: “The most beautiful thing about Lada is that even if something breaks or flies off in it, it will not hit the wallet.”