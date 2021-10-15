Rihanna in a promotional shoot of a new sexy image of her own lingerie brand

Another sexy new Savage x Fenty look – and brand creator Rihanna is polishing it to perfection in these new photos!

New look for September 1

The Savage x Fenty Writing Ribbons VIP box dropped on September 1st and Rihanna is showing off one of the looks in a new sexy promotional shoot for the brand. In the photos, Rihanna shows off purple and pink underwear while posing on a black deck chair. The top half of the matching set is held together with pink ribbons, and matching ribbons are also wrapped around her belly. The singer also has a sexy pink garter on her leg.

To complete her look for the shoot, Rihanna’s hair is pulled back into a bob, with short bangs framing her forehead. She has pink eye makeup, dark eyelashes, and dark red lipstick. Meanwhile, her nails are painted neutral pink. In one shot, she looks sultryly at the camera, while in another, her eyes are closed and her hand is on her hip.

Rihanna is officially the richest female musician

Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection in 2018 and has grown significantly since then. Through the brand, as well as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and her successful music career, RiRi officially became a billionaire earlier this year. Her fortune made her the richest female musician, although she hasn’t released an album in over five years.

Later this month, Rihanna’s next Savage x Fenty fashion show will air on Amazon Prime. The special will be released on September 23rd and will feature Rihanna and other models showcasing looks from the collection. Savage x Fenty has run shows at New York Fashion Week in 2018 and 2019, as well as a video in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among the stars who have modeled Savage x Fenty in the past were Demi Moore, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and many others.

The personal life of a star in the near future may take an unexpected turn

Meanwhile, since Rihanna’s professional life is clearly thriving, she is also insanely happy in her personal life. Since the beginning of 2020, Rihanna has been in a relationship with her longtime friend, the 32-year-old rapper. A $ AP Rocky… After more than a year when their relationship was very low-key and confidential, in the summer of 2021, RiRi and A $ AP were spotted together, with various insider reports claiming that the engagement could take place “very soon.”