Ripple partners in the creation of digital pound sterling :: RBC.Crypto

The company has entered into an agreement with the Digital Pound Foundation, a non-profit organization that develops the UK’s national digital currency

Ripple has partnered with the Digital Pound Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and implementation of the digital pound sterling in the UK. Ripple’s Susan Friedman will join the board of directors of the non-profit organization.

The Digital Pound Foundation believes that the introduction of the digital pound sterling will become the basis for the UK’s transition to an innovative digital economy, as well as provide the country with a place in the emerging global digital space.

The Digital Pound Foundation was founded in June this year. The non-profit organization works with stakeholders to develop the digital pound sterling.

In late September, it became known that Ripple entered into a partnership agreement with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan (RMA) as part of a pilot test of the national digital currency (CBDC). Ripple claims that the company will be able to provide cheap and fast payments with a dedicated CBDC solution based on XRP Ledger’s distributed ledger.

