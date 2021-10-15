Rosgvardia told about Sobchak’s complaint about surveillance | News | News

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak arrived at the Main Directorate of Rosgvardia in Moscow and said that she was being followed. On Friday, October 15, the official representative of the department Valery Gribakin told Izvestia about this.

“Yes, indeed, Ksenia Anatolyevna was today in one of the buildings of the National Guard. As far as I know, she asked that she was being spied on by unknown persons in a car. In this connection, she was recommended to act in accordance with the law: if there are all reasons, write a statement to the internal affairs bodies, ”he said.

Earlier on Friday, a motorcade of several cars, one of which, presumably, was Sobchak, was noticed at the building of the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard. As the REN TV channel clarified, on October 15, the TV presenter was supposed to have a confrontation with the driver of the car, who became the culprit of an accident with her participation in Sochi.

However, a source told Izvestia that the investigative actions with Sobchak were postponed until the next week, as the journalist was not feeling well.

In Sochi, on October 9, an accident occurred with the participation of Sobchak. The driver of the rented Mercedes, in which the TV presenter was, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Volkswagen car, which, as a result of the impact, flew into the minibus. The very moment of the accident hit the surveillance cameras.

As a result of the incident, one woman died and was buried on October 14. Two more people were hospitalized.

Mercedes driver Oleg Tsoi pleaded guilty, he is currently under house arrest and recognizance not to leave.

Sobchak was returning from a social event at Rosa Khutor and heading to the airport. As the TV presenter said, after the collision, she lost consciousness, received a concussion and organ bruises. She also announced her intention to help the families of the deceased and injured.

On October 12, Sobchak was handed a summons to appear before the Sochi investigators. On the same day in Moscow, she testified in the case of an accident.