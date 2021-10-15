RPL, Rubin – Lokomotiv, Kvaratskhelia will play against his former team: how Khvicha left the Moscow club

In the 11th round of the RPL, Kvaratskhelia will again meet with his former team.

In the 11th round of the RPL, the match of Lokomotiv in Kazan is worth watching not only because of the debut of the new head coach Marcus Gisdol… Against his former team will play Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left the Moscow club with a scandal. For the Georgian winger, this will be a super-principled match, and even against the backdrop of deteriorated relations in Rubin with Leonid Slutsky… Khvicha needs to improve for his failed game with Nizhny Novgorod. It’s time to stop “loading” because of the failed transfer to Europe.





How Khvicha spent his only season at Loko

In February 2019, Khvicha moved to Lokomotiv from Rustavi until the end of the season on loan. Several matches were enough for the young talent to adapt and score a debut goal against … Rubin. Khvicha himself said: his dream is to play in Lokomotiv, and Yuri Semin predicted that the Georgians will take root in the new team. But for the railroad workers, Kvaratskhelia played only 10 games, and that goal remained the only effective action.

In the summer, the news of Khvichi’s departure from Lokomotiv excited the red-green fan community. The club did not buy the transfer of the Georgian player, but only thanked him for the time in the team and wished him good luck. As for Semin, he was very upset.

“For us, the departure of Kvaratskhelia is a big surprise. I was sure that we would sign a full contract. He’s a super talented guy. During the six months that he spent with us, we worked hard, put a lot of work into its development. Because of his departure, my tears began to flow, “admitted the head coach of Lokomotiv.

Returning to Rustavi, Khvicha soon broke the agreement with the Georgian club as well, becoming a free agent. Later it turned out that the winger had long ago agreed on a five-year contract with Rubin – after five days he became a player of the Kazan team. However, Kvaratskhelia himself claimed that he did not plan to leave Lokomotiv.

The then chairman of the board of directors of railway workers Anatoly Meshcheryakov this is how he commented on the breakup with Khvichy:

“The contract for Kvaratskhelia was proposed relatively long ago and was agreed upon by all parties. He was expecting a technical signing. But you can’t get into people’s heads … I’m not ready to think for someone. In my understanding: there is an agreed contract, which means that the parties have agreed. “

How Kvaratskhelia scored against Lokomotiv for Rubin

Kvaratskhelia’s relationship with the former club deteriorated significantly: he accused the leadership of the Moscow team of deliberately throwing fakes.



Khvich mentally is already in Europe. How to return to Russia now?

Khvich’s Lokomotiv got avenged on the pitch. The winger made his debut for Rubin in the away match against the railroad in the first round of the 2019/2020 season. Each touch of the ball by Kvaratskhelia was accompanied by a whistle from the audience. In the middle of the first half, Lokomotiv got the opportunity to take the lead, however Anton Miranchuk failed to convert the penalty. In the 66th minute, Lokomotiv still opened the scoring – the midfielder’s brother Alexei scored. But after 10 minutes, the guests restored equality in the score through the efforts of Kvaratskhelia. At the same time, Khvicha did not celebrate the goal, demonstratively raising his hands up.

But the second, third and fourth matches against his former team turned into a nightmare for Kvaratskhelia – not a single effective action and three defeats. On Saturday, October 16, the Georgian winger will meet with the railroad workers for the fifth time. Perhaps Khvicha, given his current condition, will again start the game on the bench. But Slutsky, remembering the history of the player’s relationship with Lokomotiv, will certainly give him a chance to rehabilitate himself. Kvaratskhelia should help Rubin break the streak of three defeats in the championship.