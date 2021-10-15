https://ria.ru/20211015/overchuk-1754827442.html

“Rubble” remains in relations between Russia and the United States, Overchuk said

"Rubble" remains in relations between Russia and the United States, Overchuk said

Neither Moscow nor Washington are satisfied with the state of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is on a visit to the United States, said in an interview with RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Neither Moscow nor Washington are satisfied with the state of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is on a visit to the United States, told reporters that the meetings with American government officials in recent days were the first after a long hiatus provoked as a pandemic. coronavirus, and the general state of relations between the two countries. Journalists also asked Overchuk whether it is possible today to talk about the “unfreezing” of bilateral relations. . As you know, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing a lot of work in this direction. But the fact that it is necessary to develop the economic agenda is obvious, “the Deputy Prime Minister said. He stressed that both states need to maintain direct contacts without intermediaries. “What is important is that we need to have direct contacts, maintain them, avoiding to be mediators, to be able to talk directly, to explain to each other our positions, our decision-making logic: why do we make decisions in this way and not otherwise, “he explained. In addition, Overchuk added, Washington expressed interest in further developing relations both in the economy and on the climate agenda. Joint work The United States has positively received the statements of the Russian leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and are ready to work in this direction with Moscow, Overchuk said. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the parties agreed to develop contacts at the ministerial level In addition, Overchuk spoke about the results of negotiations with American entrepreneurs. So, they talked about a “significant interest” in working in Russia, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. At the same time, Moscow has a positive attitude to the presence of American business in the Russian market, Overchuk assured. He recalled that Russia does not discriminate against foreign companies in its market. “Of course. however, we strongly support the business environment in Russia to be favorable for any business. We do not discriminate against anyone, everything works fine. We all regularly use the products of American companies. We will always welcome them to be present in our market on an equal basis with all others. “, – stated Overchuk. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, he was once again convinced that American business is very sensible and positive about the possibilities of working in Russia. In addition, US companies in negotiations with the Russian delegation did not directly raise the issue of sanctions against Moscow. In addition, he expressed confidence that by the end of this year, trade between the two countries could reach a new record. So, from January to July it amounted to $ 19.8 billion, Overchuk calculated. Russia imports cars, aircraft and electronic products from the United States, and supplies metals and raw materials there, he concluded.

