https://ria.ru/20211015/overchuk-1754827442.html
“Rubble” remains in relations between Russia and the United States, Overchuk said
“Rubble” remains in relations between Russia and the United States, Overchuk said – RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
“Rubble” remains in relations between Russia and the United States, Overchuk said
Neither Moscow nor Washington are satisfied with the state of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is on a visit to the United States, said in an interview with … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
2021-10-15T23: 45
2021-10-15T23: 45
2021-10-16T00: 50
in the world
USA
Alexey Overchuk
Russia
washington (city)
vladimir putin
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/11/1564859890_0:19:2903:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2fcd9d36660e51910aee7c8c251c15.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Neither Moscow nor Washington are satisfied with the state of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is on a visit to the United States, told reporters that the meetings with American government officials in recent days were the first after a long hiatus provoked as a pandemic. coronavirus, and the general state of relations between the two countries. Journalists also asked Overchuk whether it is possible today to talk about the “unfreezing” of bilateral relations. . As you know, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing a lot of work in this direction. But the fact that it is necessary to develop the economic agenda is obvious, “the Deputy Prime Minister said. He stressed that both states need to maintain direct contacts without intermediaries. “What is important is that we need to have direct contacts, maintain them, avoiding to be mediators, to be able to talk directly, to explain to each other our positions, our decision-making logic: why do we make decisions in this way and not otherwise, “he explained. In addition, Overchuk added, Washington expressed interest in further developing relations both in the economy and on the climate agenda. Joint work The United States has positively received the statements of the Russian leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and are ready to work in this direction with Moscow, Overchuk said. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the parties agreed to develop contacts at the ministerial level In addition, Overchuk spoke about the results of negotiations with American entrepreneurs. So, they talked about a “significant interest” in working in Russia, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. At the same time, Moscow has a positive attitude to the presence of American business in the Russian market, Overchuk assured. He recalled that Russia does not discriminate against foreign companies in its market. “Of course. however, we strongly support the business environment in Russia to be favorable for any business. We do not discriminate against anyone, everything works fine. We all regularly use the products of American companies. We will always welcome them to be present in our market on an equal basis with all others. “, – stated Overchuk. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, he was once again convinced that American business is very sensible and positive about the possibilities of working in Russia. In addition, US companies in negotiations with the Russian delegation did not directly raise the issue of sanctions against Moscow. In addition, he expressed confidence that by the end of this year, trade between the two countries could reach a new record. So, from January to July it amounted to $ 19.8 billion, Overchuk calculated. Russia imports cars, aircraft and electronic products from the United States, and supplies metals and raw materials there, he concluded.
https://ria.ru/20211013/ssha-1754402138.html
https://ria.ru/20211013/amerika-1754273244.html
https://ria.ru/20211012/nuland-1754100347.html
https://ria.ru/20211001/potok-1752582743.html
https://ria.ru/20211015/peregovory-1754663157.html
USA
Russia
washington (city)
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/11/1564859890_49-0:2778:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d45cbb8004ad1e5a19f4c82d959df46c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, alexey overchuk, russia, washington (city), vladimir putin
“Of course, none of the parties is satisfied with the current level of relations. In principle, at all meetings it was a common thread that relations should be better,” Overchuk said.
According to him, the meetings held in recent days with American government officials were the first after a long break provoked by both the coronavirus pandemic and the general state of relations between the two countries.
Also, the journalists asked Overchuk a question whether it is possible today to talk about the “unfreezing” of bilateral relations.
“Very carefully. Of course, in the relations that we have today, there are a lot of blockages, a lot needs to be cleared. As you know, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing a lot of work in this direction. But what needs to be developed is the economic agenda – this is obvious, “the Deputy Prime Minister said.
October 13, 03:57 PM
Putin predicted the stabilization of relations between Russia and the United States
He stressed that both states need to maintain direct contacts without intermediaries.
“What is important is that we need to have direct contacts, maintain them, avoid intermediaries, be able to talk directly, explain to each other our positions, our decision-making logic: why do we make decisions in this way and not otherwise”, – he explained.
In addition, Overchuk added, Washington expressed interest in further developing relations both in the economy and in the climate agenda.
October 13, 08:00
The USA has quietly taken away their most cunning weapon
Collaboration
The United States has welcomed the statements of the Russian leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and is ready to work in this direction with Moscow, Overchuk said.
“The statement made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin regarding the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2060 was very positively received, and this sounded at all the meetings that we had,” he said.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the parties agreed to develop contacts at the ministerial level on this topic.
October 12, 08:00
Whip or cookies: what is Nuland really bringing to Russia
In addition, Overchuk spoke about the results of negotiations with American entrepreneurs. So, they talked about “significant interest” in working in Russia, said the Deputy Prime Minister.
At the same time, Moscow has a positive attitude to the presence of American business in the Russian market, Overchuk assured.
“American business looks very sensibly at the possibilities of working in Russia, very positively. I was once again convinced of this here today during the meeting with the American-Russian Business Council,” the Deputy Prime Minister continued.
He recalled that Russia does not discriminate against foreign companies in its market.
“Of course, we strongly support the business environment in Russia to be favorable for any business. We do not discriminate against anyone, everything works fine. We all regularly use the products of American companies. We will always welcome them to be present in our market on a par with all others “, – stated Overchuk.
October 1, 08:00
USA lost the battle for Europe to Russia
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, he was once again convinced that American business is very sensible and positive about the possibilities of working in Russia. In addition, US companies did not directly raise the issue of sanctions against Moscow in negotiations with the Russian delegation.
“American companies operate in Russia, are present in Russia and want to work even more in Russia. You will be surprised if I mention this figure, but if you look at how much our turnover has increased this year compared to last year, 40 percent,” – he said.
In addition, he expressed confidence that by the end of this year, the trade turnover between the two countries could reach a new record. So, from January to July it amounted to $ 19.8 billion, Overchuk calculated. Russia imports cars, aircraft and electronic products from the United States, and supplies metals and raw materials there, he concluded.
Yesterday, 02:41
World Bank Governor spoke about informative talks with Overchuk