Russia took 32nd place in the world ranking of organized crime

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia ranks 32nd among 193 UN member states in the global organized crime index, according to a published study by the international non-governmental organization GITOC. “The Global Organized Crime Index is the result of two years of efforts to assess crime rates and resilience in all 193 UN member states. It is hoped that, thanks to these data, the index will help develop a truly global response to the pervasive threat of transnational organized crime, “the study notes. takes 32nd place. According to the study, the countries with the worst organized crime are at the top of the rating: Congo, Colombia, Myanmar, Mexico, Nigeria, Iran, Afghanistan, CAR and Honduras. It is closed by such sparsely populated states as Samoa, Liechtenstein, Sao Tome and Principe, Nauru and Tuvalu. Ukraine is in the ranking next to Russia – 34th place. Italy (53rd) is the highest among Western European countries, the United States is 64th. The document notes that more than 350 experts from all over the world participated in its drafting, including journalists, academics, researchers and representatives of civil society.

