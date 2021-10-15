Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attaché over incident in the Sea of ​​Japan | News | News

The Russian Defense Ministry has summoned the US military attaché in connection with an attempt by an American destroyer to violate the Russian maritime border. This was announced on Friday, October 15, at the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The representative of the US Armed Forces was informed of the position of the Russian military department in connection with an attempt by the US Navy destroyer Chafee to violate the state border of the Russian Federation in the Peter the Great Gulf on October 15,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the United States military attaché was pointed out to the unprofessional actions of the crew of the US Navy destroyer Chafee, who grossly violated the International Rules for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREG-72) and the provisions of the Russian-American intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in airspace over it in 1972.

Earlier that day, the US Navy destroyer Chafee, which has been in the Sea of ​​Japan for several days, attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Peter the Great Gulf. However, his actions were suppressed by the large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs”.

Also on Friday, military expert Alexander Mozgovoy expressed the opinion that the actions of the US Navy destroyer Chafee, which tried to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of ​​Japan, were a pre-planned provocation.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the incident.