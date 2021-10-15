Russian Renault crossovers began to be produced in Uzbekistan – Autoreview

Renault is exploring a new market for itself, and immediately with a local assembly. The partner in Uzbekistan is the private company Roodell from Tashkent, which since 2014 has had the status of an official importer of Lada cars and owns eighteen car dealerships throughout the country. Last fall, Roodell launched its own ADM-Jizzakh car plant, built in the Jizzakh free economic zone in eastern Uzbekistan. Then the contract assembly of Kia cars for the local market began here, later Lada appeared in the production program, and now also Renault models.

Lada and Renault cars are assembled on the same line of the conveyor. This is the simplest “screwdriver” assembly of the Russian SKD kits: almost finished cars come to Jizzakh, and here they only install the power unit, suspension and related elements. The total capacity of the two factory lines (including the Kia site) is 25 thousand cars a year with the prospect of increasing to 100 thousand. By the way, the assembly of Russian Renault models started in Kazakhstan last summer.

So far, the assembly of only two Renault models has been mastered in Uzbekistan – these are the Kaptur and Arkana crossovers, but later Duster will join them. So far, only two Roodell dealers in Tashkent are involved in Renault car sales. Local assembly Kaptur costs from 217 million soums, that is, 1.44 million rubles at the current exchange rate, while in Russia the recommended prices start from 1.22 million rubles. For Arkana in Uzbekistan, they ask for 232 million soums, that is, 1.54 million rubles against 1.31 million in Russia.