Russian talent not in vain dumped $ 62 million? Svechnikov powerfully opened the new season – two goals, an assist and a beautiful victory – 10/15/2021

The past offseason was key for the Russian prodigy Andrei Svechnikov – he was to sign the first serious contract in his life. It was necessary to do this after the controversial regular season – according to statistics, the talented Carolina striker did not seem to have sagged much (42 points in 55 matches compared to 61 points in 68 games of the previous regular season), but they expected a big breakthrough from him, and he did not happen.

Negotiations on the agreement dragged on until the end of August, but in the end, the Hurricanes made it clear – they see Svechnikov as one of the leaders of the franchise for many years – the Russian was discharged 62 million for 8 years.

“Andrey is one of the cornerstones of this organization, and we are very pleased to conclude a long-term agreement with him. He is one of the rising stars of our sport and will play a key role in our quest to win the Stanley Cup in the next decade. ” Don Waddell general manager of “Carolina”

And soon Carolina began to receive the first dividends from investments in the 21-year-old star:

“I don’t think this is some kind of message. But I was in our ticket sales office today, and there is a lot of excitement. So we are waiting for the fans to be with us. We are all working to make Carolina better and stronger. And for this, we must retain key players for many years to come. We have amazing fans and we want to reward them with our performance. So the contract with Andrey is a way to say “thank you” to our fans, because they love him for a long time and dearly. “ Don Waddell general manager of “Carolina”

But first of all, they expected recoil from Svechnikov on the ice. And they got it in the first match of the new regular season. Carolina hosted the Islanders on their ice, and Andrei became the main star of the evening. In the first period, he upset the goalkeeper of “New York” Ilya Sorokin with an atypical goal from a nickel for himself – the 37th number worked hard there after the throw of Teuvo Teryavainen.

At the beginning of the third, Svechnikov, one might say, repaid the debt to the Finn – he transferred the puck to Teryavainen during the majority draw, he bounced back with Anthony Deangelo and knocked a hockey shell into the net.

Well, and at the last minute Andrey did not miss the already empty goal of the Ostrovityans from the blue line of the alien zone – 6: 3.

Hurricanes fans and social networks are jubilant.