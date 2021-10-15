Russians are fighting in America! Trenin bleeds Canadian Dunn, who brutally attacked his partner: video – 10/15/2021

Yakov Trenin is one of our most invisible heroes in the National Hockey League. It is really difficult to draw attention to yourself playing in the lower ranks of Nashville, especially since the striker initially did not have much popularity at home – he left for North America at the age of 17. But Trenin should be given credit for his dream of playing in the best league in the world, he walked step by step and eventually achieved his goal – last season Yakov finally got a foothold at the Predators’ base, once again broke his personal performance record, and scored the first points to the playoffs, having scored a double in one of the games in the series with Carolina.

It is hardly worth expecting big statistical breakthroughs from Trenin – this does not really imply his role. But the striker is always ready to defend his place in the NHL club not only with goals and assists, but also with his fists. Here, first of all, I recall his fight with the main giant of the entire world hockey Zdeno Hara – the Russian was not afraid of the mega-sized Slovak in January 2020 and looked very dignified against him.

“It so happened that Hara took my head – it seemed to me that he was already without leggings. I immediately threw off mine. Then he looked at the video, and at that moment he was in leggings, he only threw out the club. I thought he was already fighting. Where to retreat? A fight is a fight. It was he who started it, not me. No words at all. He went at me, we fought. Then we went to the benches. During the fight, I didn’t even notice that I almost put it down. Hit, thought there would be a response, ducked. And then I see that the judges are coming, and it dawned on me that, you see, I hit. The boys said: “Handsome. Murderer”. Well, really, he’s two meters. I want to hit in the head, but one time I hit the shoulder, two times I hit the shoulder. He raised his fist above himself, and now he hit. “

After this, of course, you shouldn’t be surprised that Trenin is ready to throw off his leggings almost always. On the night from Thursday to Friday Moscow time, this helped him enter the history of the new NHL season – it was Yakov who organized his first Russian fight. Although, in fairness, the main culprit was Seattle defender Vince Dunn. It was he who met Colton Sissons a little dirty, but the coach did not forgive the Canadian for such behavior.

Dunn started the fight more actively, but the Russian forward quickly took the initiative and eventually struck a lot more blows, winning on points. Yes, and he managed to bleed his opponent, although Yakov himself was slightly damaged. Visitors to the Hockey Fights website also agree with the victory of the Nashville hockey player, who are still choosing Trenin much more actively in voting for the winner of this fight.

North American fans and journalists are delighted with the behavior of the Russian, who did not give offense to a partner. They confess their love to him.

It is noted that Dunn tried to block Trenin’s left hand all the time, remembering what this hand did to Hara.

And they also admit that Jacob is good at fighting – it is not the first time in his career that he has proven this.