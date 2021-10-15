Salma Hayek appeared in a spectacular leopard suit from Elie Saab

The actress showed how to wear a predatory print and be irresistible at the same time.

Movie star Salma Hayek came under the gun of the paparazzi in Los Angeles. On my way to filming the new Jimmy Kimmel Show. The actress came to the program to advertise the new superhero film “The Eternals”, in which she played one of the main roles.

Salma Hayek / Getty Images

For her appearance on the air, Salma chose a very extravagant outfit – a leopard pantsuit with stripes from the Elie Saab brand from the Pre-Fall 2021 collection, which she paired with a chiffon blouse. The 55-year-old actress complemented the image with a laconic straight hairstyle, matte lipstick in a rich color and black shoes on a very high platform.

Salma Hayek / Getty Images

The film “The Eternals” is being filmed by Marvel, and in addition to Hayek, Angelina Jolie will also star in the main roles.

The Eternals are a race of superhumans. They created intelligent life on Earth, but for a thousand years they hid from people and secretly protected them from deviants. However, the recent events and actions of Thanos have forced them to come to light.

