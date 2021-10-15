Salma Hayek took part in a TV show and told how she celebrated her birthday with Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek

Yesterday, 55-year-old Hollywood actress Salma Hayek became the heroine of the Jimmy Fallon show. The occasion was the upcoming film “The Eternals”, in which Hayek starred with many of her famous colleagues.

On the show, the actress appeared in a retro style. She wore leopard-print flared trousers, a blazer, and a black blouse.

The conversation at the show, however, was far from only about the upcoming premiere. The star celebrated its 55th birthday last month. When Jimmy Fallon asked her how she spent the holiday, Salma told a funny story. The actress admitted that she did not plan to celebrate her birthday and did not invite anyone to visit. But, sympathizing with her loneliness, the guests themselves descended upon her home.

As a result, 25 people came. I should have told them to bring a drink. Thank God there was a cake

– said Salma.

Among the uninvited guests was Angelina Jolie, and she had to take part in a funny Mexican tradition called Mordida. The bottom line is that the birthday person should bite off a piece of cake after blowing out the candles without using his hands, while someone should dip the hero of the occasion with his face in the treat.

She asked, “What’s going on?” We told her about the tradition. And she began to deny: “I cannot do this. No, no.” But she made it through



– said Salma.

The show showed this moment on video. The video shows how Jolie, holding Hayek by the head, dips her face into the cake, and then laughs with other guests and the birthday girl herself, covering her face with her hands.

It will be possible to see the two actresses on the screen together on October 24, when the world premiere of the film “The Eternals” will take place. Russian viewers will have to be patient – the film will be released on November 4 only.



Jimmy Kimmel, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek