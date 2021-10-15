Selena Gomez makes a scandal in the church – POPCAKE

Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez) finished with Hillsong Church.

28-year-old pop star leaves celebrity church because of the scandalous story of the fraud of Pastor Karl Lenz (Carl Lentz). This is reported in the Daily Mail.

https://twitter.com/fetishofsmg/status/1339091204625973249?s=20

“Selena considers herself a Christian. She says that she has a close relationship with God, and also notes that God does not want us to act in this way, she is disappointed, “ Daily Mail, citing sources in the Australian division of the Daily Telegraph.

Ex-girlfriend Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber) once adored Karl, but saw fit to no longer appear in a place where religion and fundamental church laws were betrayed…

“At one time she adored Karl … She, [основатель храма Хилсонг] Brian [Хьюстон], his daughter Laura and Justin were very close and communicated very well, Selena used to hang out with Brian’s daughter-in-law Esther, now she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Hilsong. “ – an insider familiar with a celebrity shares information.

For the 3rd consecutive day, Selena Gomez was the most followed female singer on Instagram. – She has gained over 750k followers in 3 days. pic.twitter.com/bqNiIaWOWy – Selena Gomez Charts (@SelGOnCharts) December 16, 2020

It should be noted that in November Lenz was fired from Hillsong due to “breach of trust” and “moral mistakes”. He also confirmed that cheated on his wife Laura.