Sergio Perez: Max is the best driver of the season

Max Verstappen has won seven races this year and leads the individual championship, six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Regardless of the final results, Sergio Perez considers his team-mate to be the best driver of the season.

Sergio Perez: “I think Max Verstappen is the best driver of the season. He does everything perfectly and makes mistakes less often than everyone else. It’s still a long way to the end of the season, so we’ll see how events unfold, but personally I was pleasantly surprised by his performances. Does he have any weaknesses? We need to think about it, but, in my opinion, they are not. At least there is nothing that immediately comes to mind.

Obviously, being Verstappen’s partner is not easy, because he is one with the machine and achieves very high results. In some ways, we have a unique machine, and it can be difficult to find an approach to it. It is very different from what I’m used to.

Some machines are easier to adapt to, others more difficult; Some riders have fewer adaptation problems, others more. There are no secrets here, but you have to be very strong psychologically. It seems to me that one of my strengths is the ability to get the most out of the car and strive for the highest results in each race.

It was difficult for me to get used to the car, but there were no major problems. We have a very good and fast car. Max constantly shows that she is one of the best, if not the best in the peloton. “