Serial production of AMG Project One postponed until 2022

Mercedes unveiled the hypercar codenamed Project One back in 2017, and since then has attracted as much attention as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a car in its class.

At first, it was promised that the first customers will receive their 1000-strong monsters, which embody technologies that have been tested on the Formula 1 tracks, in 2019, then in 2021, but now the release is postponed to 2022.

There are several reasons, for example, initially Mercedes minders were unable to achieve stable operation of the hybrid power plant at idle. In general, this is hardly surprising, because it is based on the same engines that are used in Formula 1. Even in its “civilian” version, such a motor is very reluctant to run at less than 5000 rpm, while idling by all standards the crankshaft rotation speed must be less than 2000 rpm.

The second difficulty was associated with the fact that the power plant emits too much noise, which is also quite logical, given its prohibitive power. Although it is a hypercar, which costs approximately 3 million euros, it is not intended only for the racetrack, therefore it must meet all the requirements for road cars.

Now there are additional difficulties: as reported by Auto Motor und Sport, the software developers are not satisfied with the results of their work. It is emphasized that we are not talking about those programs that are responsible for the operation of the on-board computer and everything related to the infotainment system installed in the cockpit of the car, but about the “software” that controls the power plant and transmission.

In addition, great efforts have to be made to ensure that the power plant of the latest hypercar meets strict environmental standards for exhaust gas toxicity.

“Motorists Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in England, as well as their German colleagues in Germany clearly underestimated the complexity of the task of creating such an engine,” – quotes the German edition of the words of an unnamed engineer AMG, the sports division of the Stuttgart concern.

There have even been rumors that Mercedes are considering scrapping their ambitious project due to numerous technical difficulties, but all this is still just talk. In any case, one thing is clear: before the middle of next year, mass production of the car will not begin.

It is worth adding that in the process of working on the hypercar, the word Project disappeared from its name: now it is just a Mercedes-AMG ONE. Of course, there are familiar names on the list of the most important customers who have already pre-ordered the car: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg and David Coulthard.