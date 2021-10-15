https://ria.ru/20211015/germaniya-1754749120.html
Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany
Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021
Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany
The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have agreed to start coalition talks, said Olaf Scholz, candidate for the post of German chancellor. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
2021-10-15T15: 06
2021-10-15T15: 06
2021-10-15T15: 41
parliamentary elections in germany
Germany
social democratic party of germany
Free Democratic Party of Germany
German bundestag
union 90 / greens (party)
elections in germany
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_0:170:3035:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3c931f8b052a875dbee8bf4922cbab.jpg
BERLIN, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have agreed to start coalition talks, German Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said. The final round of sounding talks after the September 26 elections took place on Friday. The parties agreed on a final document, which must be approved by the party bodies – after that, coalition negotiations will begin. The result will be a coalition agreement and the distribution of ministerial portfolios, usually such negotiations last for weeks and sometimes months. Scholz previously stated that a government could be formed by Christmas, December 25.
https://ria.ru/20211009/germaniya-1753738966.html
Germany
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_306-0:3035:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1deed1f42e8bd23f50fe3f7440450def.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
parliamentary elections in germany, germany, social democratic party of germany, free democratic party of germany, bundestag of germany, union 90 / greens (party), elections in germany
Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany