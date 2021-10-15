https://ria.ru/20211015/germaniya-1754749120.html

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will start forming the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have agreed to start coalition talks, said Olaf Scholz, candidate for the post of German chancellor. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

BERLIN, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have agreed to start coalition talks, German Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said. The final round of sounding talks after the September 26 elections took place on Friday. The parties agreed on a final document, which must be approved by the party bodies – after that, coalition negotiations will begin. The result will be a coalition agreement and the distribution of ministerial portfolios, usually such negotiations last for weeks and sometimes months. Scholz previously stated that a government could be formed by Christmas, December 25.

