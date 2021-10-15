“Spartak” denied that the stadium was pledged by the owner of “Dynamo” :: Football :: RBC Sport

The press service of the club called the publication on the Black Mirror Telegram channel another link in the chain of fakes

Photo: Global Look Press



The press service of the Moscow football club “Spartak” denied information that the home stadium of the Otkrytie Bank Arena team was pledged by VTB.

“Another link in the chain of fakes that are published throughout the year. Combination of grains of truth with a pile of fiction. As always happens in such cases, the throw-in coincided in time with the period when the team began to show good sports results, and the information space around the club calmed down, “Spartak’s press service told RBC.

RBC sent a request to VTB’s press service.

Earlier, the Black Mirror Telegram channel published a copy of the document, from which it follows that the Spartak stadium is pledged to VTB. The channel claims that the loan amount is 90 billion rubles, the payment term is until 2030.

Spartak Stadium was opened on September 5, 2014. The arena has a capacity of 45,360 seats. The construction cost amounted to 14.5 billion rubles. The stadium hosted the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup matches.

This is not the first published Black Mirror publication about Spartak. For example, in early April, the Telegram channel published a series of posts about the club’s financial performance. Some of the information was available only on a commercial basis, but several publications were in the public domain.

VTB is the owner of the Moscow club “Dynamo”