“Spartak” – “Dynamo”, October 16, 2021, forecast and bet on the RPL match, watch online, live broadcast

On October 16, the match of the 11th round of the Russian championship “Spartak” – “Dynamo” will take place. The game starts at 19:00 Moscow time. Bookmakers in their predictions give a slight preference to the owners: you can bet on the victory of the red and white in bookmakers with a coefficient of 2.65. The success of the blue and white was estimated by experts at 3.04. Draw bets are accepted for 3.50. Which channel will show the match “Spartak” – “Dynamo”?

Bookmakers believe that the match of the 11th round of the Russian championship “Spartak” – “Dynamo” will not turn out to be effective: a total of more than 2.5 goals goes for 2.19, and a total of less than 2.5 goals – for 1.90. If the red-white team scores, the odds will be 1.33. The blue-and-white goal is available at bookmakers with odds of 1.38. You can bet on “both will score” for 1.89.

Oh, those Moscow derbies! Mix the long history of rivalry with the current standings, pour a sea of ​​emotions on the pitch, in the stands and beyond, add referee scandals and loud statements in the media to taste. Almost always it turns out an interesting match, which is not a pity for the time spent.





The match of the 11th round of the Russian championship between the capital “Spartak” and “Dynamo”, which will be held at the stadium “Otkrytie Arena” on October 16, should not be an exception. Club football returns after the October international break. Congratulations to Valery Karpin on leadership in the selection group and opening the second third of the RPL draw.

The fans in the stands will be responsible for the special atmosphere, as before. According to the press service of the red and white, spectators will be able to fill the stands by 30 percent of the total capacity. I would like more, but thanks for that too. The derby with CSKA, for example, was attended by just over 9,000 people. It was noisy.

True, a controversial refereeing, apparently, is not expected. Sergey Karasev has been appointed the chief arbiter for the battle of the tour. A native of Moscow is associated with quality work, pleases even European fans. Not shy and red. Not so long ago, he kicked out two legends from the field in status matches – Anton Zabolotny and Leonardo Bonucci. However – on the case.





And you won’t have to wait for loud words in the press either. At least from the head coaches. Sandro Schwartz has been working for Dynamo for a year now, and has established himself as a competent, balanced and purposeful specialist. He treats all opponents with respect. Rui Vitoria is in Moscow much less, but so far he is also looking into the distance with optimism.

But the motivation of opponents should compensate for everything else. The blue and white scored 19 points in 10 rounds and finished in second place in the standings of the Russian Premier League. The gap from the leading Zenit is four points, and the gap from the closest pursuer, Sochi, is only one point. Although the position could be more certain.

Unexpected defeats from Nizhny Novgorod (1: 2) and Krylia Sovetov (0: 1) intervened. With the Nizhny Novgorod team they did it themselves: they could at least avoid defeat, but in the end they did not convert the penalty. But the Samarans were not lucky. We struck 22 shots on goal (against nine for the enemy) and had the ball for 61% of the playing time. However, they were again left without glasses.





Spartak, on the contrary, has only improved recently. The defeat against CSKA in the derby was the last straw of bad luck, the “people’s team” won the next three matches in all tournaments. Dry dealt with “Ufa” (2: 0) and “Akhmat” (1: 0) in the Russian championship and put the squeeze on Italian “Napoli” (3: 2) in the Europa League. The mood should be on top.

Red and white, of course, in the RPL standings are still in the middle, namely in seventh position. But the gap from the relegation zone is now eight points, and the gap from the top-3 is only two points. It’s hard to talk about competition with Zenit for gold medals, but it’s realistic to count on European cups with such results.

One way or another, Rui Vitoria’s wards shouldn’t expect an easy walk in the derby. Sandro Schwartz has probably figured out the mistakes made in the game with Wings of the Soviets. Before the meeting with the Samarans, the blue and white deservedly earned six points, beating Sochi (1: 0) and Rubin (2: 0). As you can see, they also have order with the attack and defense.

The composition is more or less optimal. Laxalt and Lesovoy will not play for sure, Fomin and Makarov are in doubt. The rest are normal. Among them are Zakharyan and Tyukavin, who were called up to the national and youth teams, respectively. Plus, Shunin returned to training, although Leshchuk, who was rightfully recognized by the fans as the best player in September, will probably remain at the goal.

The red and white losses are much more serious. In the infirmary Ponce and Promes, which noticeably hits the attack potential. Although Rui Vitoria will certainly try to close this gap with Alexander Sobolev, who has recently gained good shape. Roman Zobnin, who recently returned to the general group, should also help. Jordan Larsson, Ilya Kutepov and Nikolai Rasskazov are also returning.





In all respects, a draw suggests itself. Yes, and effective. Both teams are attacking a lot this season, although it is not always possible to realize the created chances. But rivals are quite capable of distinguishing themselves once. An accurate 1: 1 score for an impressive 5.75 odds looks very tempting in our opinion.

In addition, the last match between Sandro Schwartz and Spartak at the Otkritie Arena ended with just such a score. The option is simpler – the total total in the first half is less than 1 goal per 1.77. Opponents do not need to force events. Running into a counterattack and losing even one precious point in the end is an unaffordable luxury in these conditions. Surely it will take time to swing.

“Spartak” has added a little lately, while “Dynamo” – on the contrary. However, after the October break, the rivals look comparable. For all the factors, a draw suggests itself. We’ll go ahead and check the exact 1: 1 score at an impressive 5.75 odds. Both teams have a solid attack, they should have goals.

Bid: a draw with a score of 1: 1 in 5.75.

