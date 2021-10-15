SPD, Greens and Free Democrats move closer to agreement

In Germany, the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and the Free Democratic Party have moved closer to forming a new government. As a result of preliminary negotiations, which began after the recent elections to the Bundestag, the leaders of the three parties called for the beginning of formal negotiations on the creation of a ruling coalition and its possible program.

This was announced on Friday by the prospective future chancellor – SPD leader Olaf Scholz.

Reuters publishes excerpts from a draft program for a possible future government. As expected, it pays great attention to environmental issues, in particular the development of energy based on renewable energy sources. The goal has been set to abandon coal in the energy sector by 2030. The project provides for an increase in the minimum wage to 12 euros per hour and a refusal to raise the retirement age.

In the elections to the Bundestag, the Social Democrats took first place, ahead of the Christian Democrats, with whom they now form a coalition. The alignment of forces in the Bundestag is such that it is possible either the continuation of the “grand coalition”, which is opposed by both the SPD and the CDU / CSU, or a coalition with the participation of the “Greens” and “Free Democrats.” These parties can enter into an agreement with the SPD and with the CDU, however, the chances of the Social Democrats that they will become the leading force of the future ruling coalition are significantly higher as the winner of the elections.

Scholz had previously stated that he hopes to form a government that will replace Angela Merkel’s cabinet before the New Year.