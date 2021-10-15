https://ria.ru/20211015/shos-1754670810.html
Special services of the SCO countries intensify contacts due to the situation in Afghanistan
TASHKENT, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The intelligence services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have stepped up contacts and exchange of information on countering terrorism due to the situation in Afghanistan, the press service of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) told RIA Novosti. The SCO RATS Committee held a meeting in Tashkent of the heads of the anti-terrorist units of the competent authorities of the organization’s member states. Is an international organization founded in 2001. Now its participants include India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia act as observer countries in the SCO, partner countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. The SCO summit in Dushanbe in September began the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Afghanistan
Russia
