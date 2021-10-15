https://ria.ru/20211015/shos-1754670810.html

Special services of the SCO countries intensify contacts due to the situation in Afghanistan

Intelligence services of the SCO countries have intensified contacts due to the situation in Afghanistan – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

Special services of the SCO countries intensify contacts due to the situation in Afghanistan

The intelligence services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have intensified contacts and exchange of information on countering terrorism due to the situation in … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T07: 46

2021-10-15T07: 46

2021-10-15T07: 51

in the world

UN

Afghanistan

shos

Russia

mohammad hasan akhund

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/09/1749416104_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f761a1dd62f3a82ecf1b83bab306ed1.jpg

TASHKENT, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The intelligence services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have stepped up contacts and exchange of information on countering terrorism due to the situation in Afghanistan, the press service of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) told RIA Novosti. The SCO RATS Committee held a meeting in Tashkent of the heads of the anti-terrorist units of the competent authorities of the organization’s member states. Is an international organization founded in 2001. Now its participants include India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia act as observer countries in the SCO, partner countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. The SCO summit in Dushanbe in September began the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211014/afganistan-1754499635.html

Afghanistan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/09/1749416104_91 0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48e26f88fb5a24e59eece1155ba72f57.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, united nations, afghanistan, shos, russia, mohammad hasan akhund