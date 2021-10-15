Sport-Express named the highest paid KHL players

Sport-Express has published a list of the highest paid players in the Continental Hockey League (KHL). The rating includes 150 hockey players who receive a salary of 35 million rubles per season. and more. The publication clarified that the list indicates the base salary of athletes without taking into account bonus allowances and bonuses. That is, what hockey players will get guaranteed.
The first place in the rating was taken by the Kazakhstani hockey player of Canadian origin Darren Dietz, who plays for Barys. The defender’s salary is 100 million rubles. On the second line is the forward of the Moscow “Dynamo” Vadim Shipachev in 95 million rubles.
The third and fourth places were shared by strikers Teemu Hartikainen from Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Maxim Shalunov from Lokomotiv Yaroslavl – hockey players earn 90 million rubles each. The fifth and sixth positions are occupied by the players of Salavat Yulaev – Danish defender Philip Larsen and Finnish goalkeeper Juha Metsola with a salary of 80 million rubles.
From the seventh to the tenth place are the players, whose salary is 75 million rubles. – these are forwards Reed Boucher (Lokomotiv), Stefan Da Costa (Avtomobilist), Andre Petersson (Lokomotiv), Vladimir Tkachev (Traktor), defender Alexei Marchenko (Lokomotiv) and his teammate goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale …
Rounding out the rating are 26 hockey players with a salary of 35 million rubles.
Since the 2020/21 season, the KHL has introduced a salary cap – clubs cannot spend more than RUB 900 million on hockey players. At the same time, not only salaries are taken into account in the payroll, but also other forms of remuneration – for example, expensive gifts from clubs to players. All labor contracts are registered by the league, it also controls the execution of the limit. For exceeding the limit by more than 2%, the clubs are punished, up to and including the expulsion of the team from the league.
But there are also legal ways to increase the salary fund. For example, clubs can establish awards for team achievements – winning the regular season, reaching the conference finals, or winning the Gagarin Cup. Also removed from the ceiling are bonuses for the personal successes of players: for the title of the league’s top scorer, the most reliable goalkeeper or a useful defender. The main principle is that for large additional spending, a sports performance is required.