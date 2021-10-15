Sport-Express named the highest paid KHL players

Since the 2020/21 season, the KHL has introduced a salary cap – clubs cannot spend more than RUB 900 million on hockey players. At the same time, not only salaries are taken into account in the payroll, but also other forms of remuneration – for example, expensive gifts from clubs to players. All labor contracts are registered by the league, it also controls the execution of the limit. For exceeding the limit by more than 2%, the clubs are punished, up to and including the expulsion of the team from the league.