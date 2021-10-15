Station wagon appears again in Subaru WRX range – Auto Review

The powerful WRX station wagon disappeared from the range in 2007, when the model was still called the Subaru Impreza WRX and its second generation gave way to the third. But now such a car is returning to the gamut! Station wagon Subaru WRX Sportwagon announced in distant Australia. Although this does not mean that subsequently the five-door will not appear in other countries.

It is interesting to trace the genealogy of this car. In 2014, the Subaru Levorg station wagon became the formal successor of the cargo-passenger Impreza, and its range also included a “charged” version with a two-liter turbo engine, which was sold in Japan and Australia. A year ago, the second-generation Levorg debuted, but so far it is presented only in Japan with an uncontested 1.8 engine with 177 hp. And more recently, the new Subaru WRX sedan debuted, which is widely unified with Levorg in terms of chassis, body and interior. The upcoming Subaru WRX Sportwagon station wagon was the result of a simple crossing of two models: in fact, it is a Levorg with the WRX model technique.

The Sportwagon will hit the Australian market at the same time as the sedan. And if the four-door Subaru WRX now has a characteristic cross-body kit made of black plastic on the wheel arches and sills, then the station wagon is deprived of this decor. Both versions will have a new 2.4 boxer turbo engine, which in US specification produces 275 hp. and 350 Nm (exact parameters for Australia have not yet been published). The station wagon is entitled only to a wedge-chain variator with eight fixed gears, while the sedan can also be bought with “mechanics”. The drive is, of course, full.

In Australia, the new generation Subaru WRX will arrive in the second quarter of 2022. Closer to this time, all characteristics will be announced. And there, the debut of the WRX station wagon in other markets is not excluded.