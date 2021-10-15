https://ria.ru/20211015/zemletryasenie-1754667985.html
Strong earthquake hits Solomon Islands
A strong earthquake occurred in the Solomon Islands region – Russia news today
Strong earthquake hits Solomon Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck the Solomon Islands region, the US Geological Survey reports. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit the Solomon Islands region, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter of the tremors was located 180 kilometers southeast of the city of Honiara, the capital of the Pacific state. Their focus lay at a depth of 33 kilometers, and no tsunami threat was announced.
