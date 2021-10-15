Super morning in the NHL: the champion made a powerful comeback in Detroit, and the Russian striker avenged his partner – 10/15/2021

Detroit – Tampa Bay – 6: 7 OT (1: 0, 3: 3, 2: 3, 0: 1)

Goals: Larkin – 1 (Fabbri, Zadina), 14:00 – 1: 0. Bertuzzi – 1 (Leddy, Zayder), 20:18 – 2: 0. Bertuzzi – 2 (Erne, Lindstrom), 27:52 – 3: 0. Chambers – 1 (Hedman, Kucherov), 28:08 – 3: 1. Bertuzzi – 3 (big, Fabbri, Raymond), 32:29 – 4: 1. Stemkos – 1 (big., Kucherov, Sergachev), 35:19 – 4: 2. Stemkos – 2 (big., Sergachev, Kucherov), 36:31 – 4: 3. Bertuzzi – 4 (Decayser, Seider), 44:35 – 5: 3. Governors – 1 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 47:10 – 6: 3. Colton – 1 (Chernak), 53:43 – 6: 4. Kucherov – 1 (big, Hedman, Stemkos), 56:25 – 6: 5. Killorn – 2 (Hedman), 57:41 – 6: 6. Chambers – 2 (Headman, Point), 62:43 – 6: 7.

Goalkeepers: Nedelkovich – Vasilevsky.

Fine: 16 – 18.

Throws: 26 (8 + 12 + 6 + 0) – 48 (15 + 16 + 14 + 3).

Our: Namestnikov (14.14 / 1 / + 1) – Kucherov (24.43 / 8 / + 1), Sergachev (21.56 / 3 / -3).

October 15th. Detroit. Little Caesars Arena.

Tampa Bay kicked off the season with a crushing defeat to Pittsburgh (2-6). Everyone understood that this was a misunderstanding that must be quickly forgotten, but in Detroit, the current Stanley Cup winners also quickly began to be nailed. By the middle of the match, the Red Wings were leading in three goals, and the Lightning had to get out of themselves to recoup. As a result, “Tampa” made a crazy comeback: in four minutes at the end of the third period, the guests scored three times and put the game into overtime.

One of the goals was scored by Nikita Kucherov, who fully rehabilitated himself for a failed opening match. In addition to the goal, he has three assists. And Tampa’s victory in overtime was brought by Kucherov’s partner in the top three – Czech Ondrej Palat.

But the actions of the rest of the Russians raised big questions. Andrei Vasilevsky saved only 20 out of 26 shots on his own goal – while the best goalkeeper in the world is just rolling into the season. And Mikhail Sergachev, despite two assists, finished the game with a usefulness of “-3”, and with the fifth goal of Detroit, Bertuzzi somehow indistinctly opposed.

Nashville – Seattle – 3: 4 (1: 2, 1: 1, 1: 1)

Goals: Tolvanen – 1 (Kanin, Granlund), 3:18 – 1: 0. McCann – 2 (big, Giordano, Eberle), 15:27 – 1: 1. Tanev – 1 (big., Wennberg, Donskoy), 17:33 – 1: 2. Yossi – 1 (big, Forsberg, Granlund), 24:36 – 2: 2. Wennberg – 1, 29:54 – 2: 3. Tanev – 2 (McCann, Appleton), 58:39 – 2: 4. Granlund – 1 (Carrier, Forsberg), 59:20 – 3: 4.

Goalkeepers: Saros – Grubauer.

Fine: 11 – 11.

Throws: 30 (4 + 13 + 13) – 26 (12 + 13 + 1).

Our: Trenin (11.48 / 1/0) – -.

October 15th. Nashville. Bridgestone Arena.

Seattle bounced back 0-3 in their first NHL game but still lost to Vegas. The match in Nashville turned out to be no less difficult, but in the end, the league rookies took away their first victory. The most striking event of the meeting was the fight between the hosts’ striker Yakov Trenin and the Kraken defender Vince Dunn.

The Russian striker decided to stand up for partner Colton Sissons, who was attacked very hard by Dunn. There was no dirt in Vince’s actions, but Trenin didn’t need much. In terms of the number of blows, he clearly surpassed his opponent. It’s only a shame that in addition to a five-minute penalty for a fight to each of the participants, the referees also gave Yakov a two-minute penalty. Seattle has implemented it.