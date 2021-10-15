https://ria.ru/20211015/koronavirus-1754715701.html

Swiss inventor of antiseptic put forward a version of the origin of COVID-19

GENEVA, October 15 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. COVID-19 could appear due to the mutation of two closely related coronaviruses, and was not created in the laboratory, the head of the prevention and control of infectious diseases at the University Hospital of Geneva, the Swiss inventor of the hand sanitizer formula Didier Pitte, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. the virus that we call COVID-19 is just one of the coronaviruses. And since coronaviruses often mutate, we can trace these mutations over time. Interestingly, the mutation is due to the S-protein by which the virus attaches to the epithelium in the mouth, nose and throat of humans. We began to receive information about the appearance of the coronavirus in Wuhan, without a clue when this pandemic actually began. And today, when we were able to restore the entire series of elements of various phases of changes in the S-protein, we see that in the beginning of these transformations was definitely the genetic presence of two coronaviruses, “the expert said. According to him, most likely, before the detection of the virus in U Hani, an event occurred that provoked a mutation of the S-protein of two coronaviruses, probably in an intermediate carrier, and allowed the virus to infect humans. “We all remember about Sars-COV-1, which also has such an S-protein, but it is less contagious and different. At the moment, there is evidence that there were two closely related coronaviruses that at some point were able to deliver genetic material, which explains this sudden modification that allowed the S-protein to become so effective that it became infectious to humans … the fact that it may have been two coronaviruses, whose genetic material allowed the S-protein to change, is further evidence against the theory that COVID-19 was created in the laboratory. COVID-19 makes this protein easier to adhere to human mucosa, which explains that at the moment, a small number of the “delta” variant infects humans faster than it did with the “alpha” variant. monkeys show the relationship between the amount of the virus and the body’s response to it and explain at what level of infection it is more likely to get serious pneumonia or die from infection.

