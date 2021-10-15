Syrian media reported blowing up a car with Turkish military in Idlib

https://ria.ru/20211015/siriya-1754824899.html

MOSCOW / DAMASK, October 15 – RIA Novosti. A car with the Turkish military was blown up by a bomb in the Syrian province of Idlib, there are casualties, according to the Syrian state TV channel Al-Ikhbariya, citing local sources. in the province of Idlib, “the TV channel said. As an informed source on the spot told RIA Novosti, two Turkish servicemen were killed and five wounded as a result of the blast. In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was created there, where extremists who refused to lay down their arms in the Damascus suburb of East Guta and the southern regions of the country moved. Observation posts of the Turkish army are located on the territory of the province, and in accordance with the agreements between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Turkey, reached on March 5, 2020 in Moscow, the military of the two countries are conducting joint patrols in Idlib.

