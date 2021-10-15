Taktarov harshly sent Khabib for a joke about beating in the Moscow metro, details, video – October 14, 2021

Oleg Taktarov said something very rude about Khabib Nurmagomedova… The UFC veteran received a call to get a comment from a colleague from Metaratings, and he issued: “Khabib goes to *** (male genital. – Approx. Sport24), just goes to ***. As for him, don’t call me again, please. ” We will remind, a little earlier Nurmagomedov allowed himself to make a joke about McGregor, in which there is a reference to a resonant incident – the beating of a young guy by a company of three drunk people in a subway car.

On October 4, 25-year-old Roman Kovalev was severely beaten by three heavily drunk natives of Dagestan for trying to intercede for a girl whom the three had molested. The guy got it hard: his nose and orbital bone are broken. The incident was caught on camera and quickly received widespread publicity. The attackers were caught on the same day and prosecuted against them for attempted murder, the use of violence against a government official and hooliganism. And Kovalev became the hero of the country for several days: many famous people spoke about his act with admiration, and the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin personally presented Roman with the medal “Valor and Courage”. The last fact just became the subject of a joke for Khabib.

Nurmagomedov posted a photo of Conor McGregor in the story and left the signature: “Where is my medal from Bastrykin? I was also beaten by a crowd of Dagestanis ”. Thus, Khabib recalled how, after his fight with the Irishman three years ago, people from Nurmagomedov’s team attacked the latter right in the octagon – Abubakar’s cousin, coach and friend Esedulla Emiragaev and friend of Zubair Tukhugov. It is not difficult to guess what exactly in this joke Khabib could seem outrageous, and soon famous people began to react to it.

“Saw. Thought it was fake. I think I wrote it as a joke. In any case, I don’t see anything bad in this! “ – admitted the victim Roman Kovalev.

“Khabib’s joke about Conor is very strange … I wonder what Khabib meant?” – wrote the most famous sports presenter of Russia Dmitry Guberniev in his telegram channel.

“Here we again face a paradox: when Nurmagomedov won the rings, he was a great Russian athlete, and when he speaks from positions that are typical for Dagestan, he immediately becomes even more foreigner in Russia than McGregor”, – posted on Instagram popular journalist Alexei Pivovarov (host of “Editorial”).

Not without the participation of the victim of Khabib’s joke in such a hot topic. McGregor once again demonstrated a high level of awareness of relevant news from Russia and responded:

“Bastrykin! Where is the medal for Khabib who put it in his pants? He should get it for shitting 10 rows behind. “…

There were many more reactions, but the most attention-getting one belongs, of course, to Oleg Taktarov. The MMA veteran is no longer on the best terms with Khabib and his audience, but the tension between them seems to have gone away lately. Taktarov has been mostly kind about Nurmagomedov since he retired. Now, however, there is clearly a conflict again between the two former UFC champions. True, a couple of hours after his tough comment for Metaratings, Taktarov tried to rectify the situation somewhat, but he hardly succeeded.

Taktarov went live on Instagram and tried to explain the words said earlier with a misunderstanding that happened due to confusion in names.

“Trying to darken my rest day for me today. They call something, ask something, manipulate it … I don’t answer strangers’ phones. And then I was just waiting for a parcel from a person from Uzbekistan. Suddenly there a voice calls out a name – consonant with the name of my friend Khabi Biktashev – and I say: “Guys, that’s enough! Everything! I’m done with that. Don’t call me again. ” And they added one more name there – it also begins with “x”. And now it just became a bait for idiots. Listen, beckon, but don’t touch me!“

Towards the end of the broadcast, Taktarov seemed to get nervous and issued:

“From now on, for me it is not like a person, for me one nation has ceased to exist. Again they touched my mother, my father. Everybody, guys, on *** (to hell). The championship will be held in Rostov on November 6. Come, the entrance ticket is free. Again you touch my mother and father – we go into the room and stay there. Who goes out – he goes out “…

We will remind, earlier Taktarov in absentia very emotionally argued with Khabib, his father and all Dagestan about who is worthy to wear the title of the first UFC champion from Russia. For a long time in this discussion, the overwhelming majority was on Nurmagomedov’s side, until journalist Alexander Lyutikov contacted the first president of the UFC and found out that Taktarov should be considered the first champion from Russia. So the dispute subsided, but the sediment has not completely dissolved until now.