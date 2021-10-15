: Technology and media :: RBC

VK has launched a unified video platform for the group’s companies. Initially, with its help, the holding planned to compete with YouTube for user time, and in terms of audience size, the new service has already overtaken the Google video service.

Photo: Victoria Votonovskaya / TASS



On Friday, October 15, VK (until recently – Mail.ru Group) launched its own video platform, the correspondent of RBC reports.

According to the head of the VK social network VKontakte, Marina Krasnova, the platform has a daily audience of more than 40 million people, this figure was achieved by combining the video resources of VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and other VK products. For comparison: the daily audience of YouTube (owned by Google) in Russia, according to MediaScope, is 31.9 million people over 12 years old.

Technical Director of VKontakte and VK Video Alexander Tobol stressed that the new service will combine various video formats, viewing will be possible on any device and screen. Users will have access to automatic subtitles based on speech recognition technology, a geo-distributed content delivery network (CDN), thanks to which video and live broadcasts start on average one and a half times faster, regardless of distance and other technologies.

The company also presented a new VKontakte video display case for the web version and mobile application. The company says it is based on a unified video recommendation platform built on machine learning algorithms that can analyze content in a frame. VK intends to increase the number of videos of its own production: reality shows, TV series, as well as various vertical videos.