Telegram in Russia is an order of magnitude more popular than Facebook and WhatsApp combined, according to a study of Internet traffic

Mikhail Klimarev, director of the Internet Protection Society, a non-profit organization, has published moving average traffic shares “by medium-sized fixed operators”, on the basis of which he has compiled a rating of the most popular protocols-services in Russia. From these data, it became known that Telegram is more popular than the main Western competitors in the person of WhatsApp and Facebook combined.

The rating of the most popular protocol services in Russia in terms of the amount of downloaded data is as follows:

https 443 – 28.97% QUIC & Google Video – 25.52% http 80 – 17.89% Bittorrent – 12.31% Telegram – 6.80% VPN and Tunnels – 4.65% UDP Unknown – 1.16% TCP Unknown – 0.62% Facebook and WhatsApp – 0.50% dns 53 – 0.35% Others – 1.23%

Klimarev said that although he does not have data on mobile operators, the statistics described, he believes, should be close to the real state of affairs. Judging by his information, Telegram generates more traffic than Facebook and WhatsApp combined – 6.8% versus only 0.5%. Interestingly, Facebook has more traffic in Russia than WhatsApp.

The expert also noted that encrypted “regular” Internet traffic makes up about 30% of all Russian traffic, which is twice the figure for unencrypted traffic. But still, many sites have not “mastered” the SSL and Let’s Encrypt protocols.

YouTube and the QUIC protocol account for a quarter of Russian traffic, and some of the latter may refer to VKontakte. YouTube accounts for more than 10% of all Internet traffic in Russia, and the volume of traffic on VPN was below the expected figure of 4.5%, including various protocols GRE, stun-behavior, CHAMELEON, l2tp, pkt-krb-ipsec, etc. …